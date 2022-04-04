ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Soundoff Says: Keegan’s rise to stardom unprecedented

By John Sears
 1 day ago

Mr. Soundoff Says – Keegan Murray went from off the bench Freshman averaging 7 points a game, to 1st team All-American and projected NBA lottery pick his Sophomore season.

John Sears says Keegan’s rise is just another example of under recruited, overlooked and the ‘experts’ not always being correct.

