Mr. Soundoff Says: Keegan’s rise to stardom unprecedented
Mr. Soundoff Says – Keegan Murray went from off the bench Freshman averaging 7 points a game, to 1st team All-American and projected NBA lottery pick his Sophomore season.
John Sears says Keegan's rise is just another example of under recruited, overlooked and the 'experts' not always being correct.
