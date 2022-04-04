ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Opinion: Emerging contaminants in water: What may be ahead

By James J. Roberts
trumbulltimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is only a matter of time before water utilities in Connecticut are required to upgrade systems to remove what are being termed emerging contaminants. Now is the time for more utilities to prepare — and take advantage of federal funding. Emerging contaminants, as a general matter, have...

www.trumbulltimes.com

I-95 FM

Maine May Hook You Up With Money To Fix Your Contaminated Well

Having a well is awesome, but.... When my wife and I moved out of town a few years ago, I think one of the things I was most excited about was that our drinking water came from a well. I'd lived a whole life of city water, and loved how my water at my new house just tasted like nothing. No chemicals, nothing. Just clear water.
MAINE STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

MAWC seeks damages for contamination of water system

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has filed a lawsuit against more than two dozen chemical companies, accusing them of manufacturing of toxic substances and contaminating the local water system. The six-count lawsuit filed in Westmoreland County seeks damages associated with chemicals that leached into the water supply but also...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
US News and World Report

To Families’ Dismay, Biden Nursing Home Reform Doesn’t View Them as Essential

When the Biden administration announced a set of proposed nursing home reforms last month, consumer advocates were both pleased and puzzled. The reforms call for minimum staffing requirements, stronger regulatory oversight, and better public information about nursing home quality — measures advocates have promoted for years. Yet they don’t address residents’ rights to have contact with informal caregivers — family members and friends who provide both emotional support and practical assistance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCBD

Cannon AFB investigating water contamination

CLOVIS, NM (KCBD) - The Air Force Civil Engineering Center (AFCEC) is installing groundwater monitoring wells to help determine the potential of contamination from Cannon Air Force Base. In October, AFCEC started collecting soil and groundwater samples from landowners near the base to identify potential per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. These...
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM
MedicalXpress

Growing number of pills containing fentanyl seized by law enforcement

Law enforcement seizures of drugs containing fentanyl—especially pills—are increasing in the United States, according to new research published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence. The number of seized pills containing fentanyl has climbed dramatically: more than 2 million fentanyl-laced pills were confiscated in the last quarter of 2021, nearly 50 times the number seized in early 2018.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Over 50 Maryland Health Providers Join Federal COVID-19 Testing, Treatment Initiative

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Health providers across Maryland have joined a federal initiative to expand COVID-19 testing and treatment access to residents. At Maryland pharmacies and health partners participating in the Test to Treat initiative, people are able to get a rapid COVID-19 test and — if they test positive — can get the appropriate treatment or prescription filled all at one location According to the Maryland Department of Health, more than 50 healthcare providers are participating in the initiative in the state. “This effort complements the Maryland Department of Health’s progress on expanding access to potentially life-saving treatments and medications for Marylanders who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” said MDH Secretary Dennis Schrader. “This HHS initiative to further expand testing, clinical evaluation, and treatment at one-stop locations throughout the state fits perfectly with our progress toward learning to live safely with COVID-19 in our communities.” Visit the US Health and Human Services website to find health providers near you participating in Test to Treat.
MARYLAND STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

CVS reaches $484M opioid settlement with Florida

CVS Health on March 30 said it has reached a $484 million agreement with the state of Florida to resolve all claims related to opioid prescriptions at its pharmacies. The settlement will be paid over an 18-year period, and Florida will use the money to support initiatives that combat opioid addiction and abuse, according to a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Trump aide seeking NH House seat voted in 2 states in 2016

CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — A former Trump administration official now running for Congress in New Hampshire voted twice during the 2016 primary election season, potentially violating federal voting law and leaving him at odds with the Republican Party's intense focus on "election integrity." Matt Mowers, a leading...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
