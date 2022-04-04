MSHP is investigating a deadly crash in Barry County

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The Pembroke Pines Police Department reports one Gattorno brother has been safely located by Hollywood PD. The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Monday their search for Jonah and Nicholas Gattorno was focused on Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, formerly known as John U. Lloyd Beach State Park, in Dania Beach. The boys’ bicycles were found in the park, according to their grandfather. He said he spotted them and called out, but they ran off. That’s when he called the police. Late Monday afternoon, Pembroke Pines PD announced one of the brothers was safely picked up by Hollywood police officers. However, the department added that other brother swam across a canal to avoid officers. “If you are in the Hollywood area and see a wet teenager matching the below description, please contact 954-436-HELP,” Pembroke Pines PD tweeted. The boys went missing from their Pembroke Pines home on Saturday at 11 p.m. According to police, they took off on their blue bicycles with fishing gear. At the time, police thought they may have been headed to the Florida Keys. Jonah, 12, is 5 feet tall and weighs about 115 pounds, while 14-year-old Nicholas is 5-foot-1 and about 125 pounds.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO