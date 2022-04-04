ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

MSHP is investigating a deadly crash in Barry County

By Jessica Djukic
FourStates
FourStates
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two vehicle crash in Barry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
FourStates
FourStates

1K+

Followers

0

Posts

410K+

Views

Follow FourStates and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Monett, MO
Crime & Safety
Barry County, MO
Crime & Safety
Barry County, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Monett, MO
County
Barry County, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
KHBS

OHP: 6 females confirmed dead in crash in Tishomingo

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, six females were killed in a crash in Tishomingo. On Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that six females were killed in a crash in Tishomingo. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Traffic Accident#Trailblazer
Natchez Democrat

Jefferson County vehicle crash leaves 2 dead

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred during the early morning hours Tuesday on Highway 552 in Jefferson County. The accident was reported at approximately 1:45 a.m., said Corporal Craig James, a public affairs officer for MHP. A 2011 Dodge Pickup driven by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
FourStates

MSHP is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened last night in Joplin. The Joplin Police Department says an officer contacted three people in the west alley at 9th and Connor just after 11:15 last night. Authorities say a man fled on foot...
JOPLIN, MO
WYTV.com

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Columbiana County

MADISON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and SUV Sunday evening. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on East Liverpool Road near Y and O Road. Cameron Marshall, 19, of Hanoverton, was driving...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Pittsburgh

Rt. 8 Closed Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Logging Truck

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major roadway in Butler County has been closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. Butler County 911 dispatchers tell KDKA that Route 8 has been closed near the intersection of Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township. Officials tell KDKA that the crash occurred early Tuesday morning and involving a logging truck and a car. Pennsylvania State Police are on scene investigating. No further details were provided. It’s unclear when the roadway will reopen. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
KIAH

Man shot in dating app scheme, two teens arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teenagers have been arrested after luring and shooting a man in a dating app scheme in Brownsville. On March 17, Abigail Funes, 17, and a 16-year-old boy lured a man to a location using a popular social media application, according to the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office (CCSO). As the man […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CBS Miami

Police Locate One Pembroke Pines Brother; Second Continued Fleeing From Officers

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The Pembroke Pines Police Department reports one Gattorno brother has been safely located by Hollywood PD. The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Monday their search for Jonah and Nicholas Gattorno was focused on Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, formerly known as John U. Lloyd Beach State Park, in Dania Beach. The boys’ bicycles were found in the park, according to their grandfather. He said he spotted them and called out, but they ran off. That’s when he called the police. Late Monday afternoon, Pembroke Pines PD announced one of the brothers was safely picked up by Hollywood police officers. However, the department added that other brother swam across a canal to avoid officers. “If you are in the Hollywood area and see a wet teenager matching the below description, please contact 954-436-HELP,” Pembroke Pines PD tweeted. The boys went missing from their Pembroke Pines home on Saturday at 11 p.m. According to police, they took off on their blue bicycles with fishing gear. At the time, police thought they may have been headed to the Florida Keys. Jonah, 12, is 5 feet tall and weighs about 115 pounds, while 14-year-old Nicholas is 5-foot-1 and about 125 pounds.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
FourStates

FourStates

Joplin, MO
1K+
Followers
0
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Media account for Four States Homepage

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy