Archer County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Archer, Clay, Wichita by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking...

alerts.weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
County
Archer County, TX
City
Henrietta, TX
County
Wichita County, TX
City
Jolly, TX
County
Clay County, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Cold wind chills to 55 below zero and areas of blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until midnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility down to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
#Special Weather Statement#Nickel#Archer Clay#Wichita
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and make travel difficult in high profile vehicles.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COWLEY...SOUTHEASTERN SEDGWICK...SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER AND NORTHEASTERN SUMNER COUNTIES At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglass, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Derby, Andover, Augusta, Wellington, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Belle Plaine, Oxford, Udall, Rock, Perth, Riverdale, Wellington Airport and Augusta Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 01:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northeastern Texas. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Smith County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Gregg County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 102 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mineola to near Van to 6 miles west of Brownsboro to Athens, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Whitehouse, White Oak, Gladewater, Lindale, Overton, Bullard, Troup, New London, Arp, Clarksville City, Mount Selman, Liberty City, Mixon, Reese, New Summerfield and Noonday. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Logan, Montgomery, Pike, Polk, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for western, central and southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for western, central and southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Clark; Logan; Montgomery; Pike; Polk; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Logan County in western Arkansas Northwestern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas North central Pike County in southwestern Arkansas Northeastern Polk County in western Arkansas Eastern Scott County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 800 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cardiff to near Opal, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Ida... Glenwood Norman... Oden Blue Mountain... Cardiff Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Bard Springs Recreation Area Mauldin... Albert Pike Recreation Area Muddy Creek WMA... Stonehouse Recreation Area Opal... Mimosa Gravelly... Fourche Valley Mount Magazine... Belleville Havana... Black Springs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Western Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 23:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Lemhi County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Snow squalls will continue to bring a chance for gusty winds over 40 mph at times overnight.
CUSTER COUNTY, ID

