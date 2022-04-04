ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Zelenskyy to Grammy Awards: ‘Fill the silence with your music’

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSF8i_0eyTdTJW00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with attendees and viewers of the 64th Grammy Awards to use their voices to share his country’s story of resilience amid a Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy’s pre-recorded comments aired moments before a special tribute was performed honoring Ukraine’s plight as the Russian attacks enter their sixth week.

Specifically, he likened the invasion to a deadly silence threatening to extinguish the dreams and lives of the Ukrainian people, including children.

“Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them, but the music will break through anyway,” Zelenskyy said.

“Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities,” Zelenskyy said.

Immediately following Zelenskyy’s address, John Legend performed his song “Free” with Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton. The trio was accompanied by poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, as images from the war were shown on screens behind them.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte

84K+

Followers

93K+

Posts

24M+

Views

Follow WSOC Charlotte and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Boot

Jon Batiste’s ‘Cry’ Wins Best American Roots Song at 2022 Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste has walked away with his second win at the 2022 Grammy Awards. His track "Cry" was Best American Roots Song, just moments after winning Best American Roots Performance for the same track. "Cry" was nominated alongside Allison Russell's "Nightflyer," Yola's "Diamond Studded Shoes," Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi's...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Newton
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
John Legend
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#The Silence#Ukraine#War#Ukrainian#Russian#The New York Times#The Associated Press
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Grammys 2022: Who’s hosting the awards ceremony?

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are fast approaching, with the starriest names in music set to gather and celebrate the best in the business on 3 April. Next month, Trevor Noah makes his return as the host for the biggest night in music. Noah took the stage during last year’s virtual event that broadcasted live from the Los Angeles Convention Centre. “Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason jr said in a statement.“We feel fortunate to once again...
MUSIC
The Week

Secret Service is renting $30,000-a-month Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden, ABC News reports

Hunter Biden, President Biden's remaining son, is living in a rented four-bedroom "resort-style" home in Malibu, California, and the nearest property his Secret Service detail could secure was a $30,000-a-month six-bedroom mansion with ocean views and a "castle-like tower to the master retreat with wet bar," ABC News reports, citing the mansion's listing and sources familiar with the matter.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
Country
Russia
Variety

Lady Gaga to Perform at Grammy Awards on Sunday

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga has joined the lineup for this year’s Grammy Awards, taking place Sunday night in Las Vegas, the Recording Academy and CBS announced this morning. The 12-time Grammy-winner is up for another five awards this year, including two of the top categories, Record of the Year and Album of the Year, for her duets with Tony Bennett on the song “I Get a Kick Out of You” and the album it comes from, “Love for Sale.” The album is the second collection of duets from the pair, who performed a song from the...
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

President Zelenskyy appears at Grammys in video from Kyiv bunker

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on screen at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night in a pre-taped speech, as Russian forces continue pressing ahead with its invasion in his country. The short video was reportedly filmed within the last 48 hours, and was presented just before John Legend's performance of...
MUSIC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
84K+
Followers
93K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy