Cancer

Alternative splicing events in tumor immune infiltration in renal clear cell carcinomas

By Zhiqiang Wang
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlternative splicing (AS) is a gene regulatory mechanism that drives protein diversity and dysregulation of AS plays a significant role in tumorigenesis. This study aimed to develop a prognostic signature based on AS and elucidate the role in tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). The prognosis-related...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Presence of CrkI-containing microvesicles in squamous cell carcinomas could have ramifications on tumor biology and cancer therapeutics

Recently, we described a phenomenon whereby apoptotic cells generate and release CrkI-containing microvesicles, which stimulate proliferation in surrounding cells upon contact to compensate for their own demise. We termed these microvesicles "ACPSVs" for Apoptotic Compensatory Proliferation Signaling microvesicles. As immune cells and a majority of current cancer therapeutics destroy tumor cells primarily by apoptosis, we conducted a small pilot study to assess the possibility that ACPSVs may also be generated in squamous cell carcinomas. We first evaluated a primary and a metastatic squamous cell carcinoma cancer cell lines for their ability to produce ACPSVs under normal and apoptotic conditions. We next conducted a pilot study to assess the occurrence of ACPSVs in solid tumors extracted from 20 cancer patients with squamous cell carcinomas. Both cancer cell lines produced copious amounts of ACPSVs under apoptotic conditions. Interestingly, the metastatic squamous cell carcinoma cancer cell line also produced high levels of ACPSVs under healthy condition, suggesting that the ability to generate ACPSVs may be hijacked by these cells. Importantly, ACPSVs were also abundant in the solid tumors of all squamous cell carcinoma cancer patients. Detection of ACPSVs in cancer has potentially important ramifications in tumor biology and cancer therapeutics which warrants further investigation.
CANCER
biospace.com

4D Pharma Hits Efficacy Target in Renal Cell Carcinoma Trial

4D pharma shared positive interim results from its Phase I/II study of a combination therapeutic for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The combination therapy utilizes its lead asset MRx0518 in combination with keytruda (pembrolizumab), a humanized antibody used in cancer immunotherapy treatments. The clinical trial began in August...
CANCER
Nature.com

Loss of KAP3 decreases intercellular adhesion and impairs intracellular transport of laminin in signet ring cell carcinoma of the stomach

Signet-ring cell carcinoma (SRCC) is a unique subtype of gastric cancer that is impaired for cell"“cell adhesion. The pathogenesis of SRCC remains unclear. Here, we show that expression of kinesin-associated protein 3 (KAP3), a cargo adaptor subunit of the kinesin superfamily protein 3 (KIF3), a motor protein, is specifically decreased in SRCC of the stomach. CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene knockout experiments indicated that loss of KAP3 impairs the formation of circumferential actomyosin cables by inactivating RhoA, leading to the weakening of cell"“cell adhesion. Furthermore, in KAP3 knockout cells, post-Golgi transport of laminin, a key component of the basement membrane, was inhibited, resulting in impaired basement membrane formation. Together, these findings uncover a potential role for KAP3 in the pathogenesis of SRCC of the stomach.
CANCER
Nature.com

RBM47/SNHG5/FOXO3 axis activates autophagy and inhibits cell proliferation in papillary thyroid carcinoma

Papillary thyroid carcinoma (PTC) is the main type of thyroid carcinoma. Despite the good prognosis, some PTC patients may deteriorate into more aggressive diseases, leading to poor survival. Molecular technology has been increasingly used in the diagnosis and treatment of thyroid carcinoma. In this study, we identified that RNA Binding Motif Protein 47 (RBM47) was downregulated in PTC tissues and cells, and overexpression of RBM47 could activate autophagy and inhibit proliferation in PTC cells. RBM47 promotes but can not bind directly to Forkhead Box O3 (FOXO3). FOXO3 activates Autophagy Related Gene 3 (ATG3), ATG5, and RBM47 to form a loop and promote autophagy. RBM47 can bind directly to and stabilized lncRNA Small Nucleolar RNA Host Gene 5 (SNHG5) to inhibit PTC cells proliferation and activate autophagy in vitro and in vivo. SNHG5 inhibits ubiquitination and degradation of FOXO3 by recruiting Ubiquitin Specific Peptidase 21 (USP21), then promotes the translocation of FOXO3 from cytoplasm to nucleus. Our study revealed the regulatory mechanism of RBM47/SNHG5/FOXO3 axis on cell proliferation and autophagy in PTC, which may provide valuable insight for the treatment of PTC.
CANCER
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Tumor#Cox#Gsea#Oncomine#Human Protein Altas
Nature.com

ErbB4 alternative splicing mediates fetal mouse alveolar type II cell differentiation in vitro

Alternative splicing (AS) creates different protein isoforms, an important mechanism regulating cell-specific function. Little is known about AS in lung development, particularly in alveolar type II (ATII) cells. ErbB4 receptor isoforms Jma and Jmb have significant and opposing functions in the brain, heart, and lung development and/or disease. However, the regulators of ErbB4 AS are unknown. ErbB4 AS regulators in fetal mouse ATII cells control its function in ATII cellÂ maturation.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Long COVID Linked to Lasting Disease of the Small Airways in the Lungs

Disease of the small airways in the lungs is a potential long-lasting effect of COVID-19, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. The study found that small airways disease occurred independently of initial infection severity. The long-term consequences are unknown. “There is some disease happening in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Autophagy impairment in liver CD11c cells promotes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease through production of IL-23

There has been a global increase in rates of obesity with a parallel epidemic of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Autophagy is an essential mechanism involved in the degradation of cellular material and has an important function in the maintenance of liver homeostasis. Here, we explore the effect of Autophagy-related 5 (Atg5) deficiency in liver CD11c+ cells in mice fed HFD. When compared to control mice, Atg5-deficient CD11c+ mice exhibit increased glucose intolerance and decreased insulin sensitivity when fed HFD. This phenotype is associated with the development of NAFLD. We observe that IL-23 secretion is induced in hepatic CD11c+ myeloid cells following HFD feeding. We demonstrate that both therapeutic and preventative IL-23 blockade alleviates glucose intolerance, insulin resistance and protects against NAFLD development. This study provides insights into the function of autophagy and IL-23 production by hepatic CD11c+ cells in NAFLD pathogenesis and suggests potential therapeutic targets.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Heart Valve Disease Progression Linked to A1C Level

Among people with aortic stenosis — a form of heart valve disease in which the aortic valve narrows, and doesn’t open fully as a result — having diabetes and a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control) is linked to greater progression of aortic stenosis, according to a new article published in the journal BMC Endocrine Disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Good News Network

This is the Gene That Could Prevent Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the destruction of a specific population of neurons: the dopaminergic neurons. The degeneration of these neurons prevents the transmission of signals controlling specific muscle movements and leads to tremors, involuntary muscle contractions or balance problems characteristic of this pathology. A team...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metformin is associated with favorable outcomes in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a new pandemic the entire world is facing since December of 2019. Several risk factors are identified in developing severe disease and one of which is preexisting type 2 diabetes mellitus. Metformin is known to have host-directed anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. However, whether these effects offer lower mortality remains unclear. In this retrospective study, we aim to address whether metformin use prior to admission decreases mortality in patients with COVID-19 and pre-existing type 2 diabetes mellitus. A total of 1356 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and pre-existing type 2 diabetes mellitus was analyzed by multivariable regression. Covariates that potentially confound the association were further adjusted using propensity score matching or inverse probability of treatment weighting. We found that metformin therapy prior to admission in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus was significantly associated with less primary outcome events including in-hospital mortality and hospice care enrollment with an odds ratio (OR) of 0.25 (95% CI 0.06"“0.74) and less in-hospital length of stay, compared to theÂ non-metformin group. Our results provide supporting evidence that metformin may confer increased survival in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus treated with metformin prior to hospitalization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Loss of the intracellular enzyme QPCTL limits chemokine function and reshapes myeloid infiltration to augment tumor immunity

Tumor-associated macrophages are composed of distinct populations arising from monocytes or tissue macrophages, with a poorly understood link to disease pathogenesis. Here, we demonstrate that mouse monocyte migration was supported by glutaminyl-peptide cyclotransferase-like (QPCTL), an intracellular enzyme that mediates N-terminal modification of several substrates, including the monocyte chemoattractants CCL2 and CCL7, protecting them from proteolytic inactivation. Knockout of Qpctl disrupted monocyte homeostasis, attenuated tumor growth and reshaped myeloid cell infiltration, with loss of monocyte-derived populations with immunosuppressive and pro-angiogenic profiles. Antibody targeting of the receptor CSF1R, which more broadly eliminates tumor-associated macrophages, reversed tumor growth inhibition in Qpctlâˆ’/âˆ’ mice and prevented lymphocyte infiltration. Modulation of QPCTL synergized with anti-PD-L1 to expand CD8+ T cells and limit tumor growth. QPCTL inhibition constitutes an effective approach for myeloid cell-targeted cancer immunotherapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Precise tumor immune rewiring via synthetic CRISPRa circuits gated by concurrent gain/loss of transcription factors

Reinvigoration of antitumor immunity has recently become the central theme for the development of cancer therapies. Nevertheless, the precise delivery of immunotherapeutic activities to the tumors remains challenging. Here, we explore a synthetic gene circuit-based strategy for specific tumor identification, and for subsequently engaging immune activation. By design, these circuits are assembled from two interactive modules, i.e., an oncogenic TF-driven CRISPRa effector, and a corresponding p53-inducible off-switch (NOT gate), which jointly execute an AND-NOT logic for accurate tumor targeting. In particular, two forms of the NOT gate are developed, via the use of an inhibitory sgRNA or an anti-CRISPR protein, with the second form showing a superior performance in gating CRISPRa by p53 loss. Functionally, the optimized AND-NOT logic circuit can empower a highly specific and effective tumor recognition/immune rewiring axis, leading to therapeutic effects in vivo. Taken together, our work presents an adaptable strategy for the development of precisely delivered immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Rotating between ponatinib and imatinib temporarily increases the efficacy of imatinib as shown in a chronic myeloid leukaemia model

Targeted therapies for chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) are effective, but rarely curative. Patients typically require treatment indefinitely, which gives ample time for drug resistance to evolve. Drug resistance issues are one of the main causes of death owing to CML, thus any means of preventing resistance are of importance. Drug rotations, wherein treatment is switched periodically between different drugs are one such option, and have been theorized to delay the onset of resistance. In vitro testing of drug rotation therapy is a first step towards applying it in animal or human trials. We developed a method for testing drug rotation protocols in CML cell lines based around culturing cells with a moderate amount of inhibitors interspersed with washing procedures and drug swaps. Drug rotations of imatinib and ponatinib were evaluated in a CML specific cell line, KCL-22. The growth of KCL-22 cells was initially reduced by a drug rotation, but the cells eventually adapted to the protocol. Our results show that ponatinib in a drug rotation temporarily sensitizes the cells to imatinib, but the effect is short-lived and is eventually lost after a few treatment cycles. Possible explanations for this observation are discussed.
CANCER
Nature.com

Exon skipping induced by CRISPR-directed gene editing regulates the response to chemotherapy in non-small cell lung carcinoma cells

We have been developing CRISPR-directed gene editing as an augmentative therapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) by genetic disruption of Nuclear Factor Erythroid 2-Related Factor 2 (NRF2). NRF2 promotes tumor cell survival in response to therapeutic intervention and thus its disablement should restore or enhance effective drug action. Here, we report how NRF2 disruption leads to collateral damage in the form of CRISPR-mediated exon skipping. Heterogeneous populations of transcripts and truncated proteins produce a variable response to chemotherapy, dependent on which functional domain is missing. We identify and characterize predicted and unpredicted transcript populations and discover that several types of transcripts arise through exon skipping; wherein one or two NRF2 exons are missing. In one specific case, the presence or absence of a single nucleotide determines whether an exon is skipped or not by reorganizing Exonic Splicing Enhancers (ESEs). We isolate and characterize the diversity of clones induced by CRISPR activity in a NSCLC tumor cell population, a critical and often overlooked genetic byproduct of this exciting technology. Finally, gRNAs must be designed with care to avoid altering gene expression patterns that can account for variable responses to solid tumor therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Identification of novel rheumatoid arthritis-associated MiRNA-204-5p from plasma exosomes

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease characterized by infiltration of immune cells in the synovium. However, the crosstalk of immune cells and synovial fibroblasts is still largely unknown. Here, global miRNA screening in plasma exosomes was carried out with a custom microarray (RA patients vs. healthy controls"‰="‰9:9). A total of 14 exosomal miRNAs were abnormally expressed in the RA patients. Then, downregulated expression of exosomal miR-204-5p was confirmed in both the replication (RA patients vs. healthy controls"‰="‰30:30) and validation groups (RA patients vs. healthy controls"‰="‰56:60). Similar to the findings obtained in humans, a decreased abundance of exosomal miR-204-5p was observed in mice with collagen-induced arthritis (CIA). Furthermore, Spearman correlation analysis indicated that plasma exosomal miR-204-5p expression was inversely correlated with disease parameters of RA patients, such as rheumatoid factor, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, and C-reactive protein. In vitro, our data showed that human T lymphocytes released exosomes containing large amounts of miR-204-5p, which can be transferred into synovial fibroblasts, inhibiting cell proliferation. Overexpression of miR-204-5p in synovial fibroblasts suppressed synovial fibroblast activation by targeting genes related to cell proliferation and invasion. In vivo assays found that administration of lentiviruses expressing miR-204-5p markedly alleviated the disease progression of the mice with CIA. Collectively, this study identified a novel RA-associated plasma exosomal miRNA-204-5p that mediates the communication between immune cells and synovial fibroblasts and can be used as a potential biomarker for RA diagnosis and treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction to: The circular RNA hsa_circ_0001394 promotes hepatocellular carcinoma progression by targeting the miR-527/UBE2A axis

The original version of this article contained a mistake. The equal contribution statement should be deleted "These authors contributed equally: Yu Yan, Yu Nie, Chun Peng, Fuchen Xing and Saiguang Ji". The original article has been corrected. Department of Oncology, The Second Hospital of Nanjing, Nanjing University of Chinese...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Outcomes of COVID-19 and risk factors in patients with cancer

Patients with cancer are at higher risk for adverse coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outcomes. Here, we studied 1,253 patients with cancer, who were diagnosed with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 at a tertiary referral cancer center in India. Most patients had mild disease; in our settings, recent cancer therapies did not impact COVID-19 outcomes. Advancing age, smoking history, concurrent comorbidities and palliative intent of treatment were independently associated with severe COVID-19 or death. Thus, our study provides useful insights into cancer management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CANCER
Nature.com

Ancient smells reveal secrets of Egyptian tomb

Jars contained fish, fruit and beeswax balm to sustain the tomb’s residents in the afterlife. You have full access to this article via your institution. More than 3,400 years after two ancient Egyptians were laid to rest, the jars of food left to nourish their eternal souls still smell sweet. A team of analytical chemists and archaeologists has analysed these scents to help identify the jars’ contents1. The study shows how the archaeology of smell can enrich our understanding of the past — and perhaps make museum visits more immersive.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

