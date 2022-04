John J. Kells, 77, died March 13 at his home in Homewood, Illinois. He was born Oct. 23, 1944, in Salem, son of the late Hugh L. Kells and Jeannette (Flick) Kells. He was a graduate of Salem High School and Bowling Green State University. He did further study at the University of Chicago School of Business.

SALEM, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO