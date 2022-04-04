Grammys: Jon Batiste Wins Album Of The Year

For maybe 45 minutes, it seemed like this year’s Grammys might be watchable, if not exactly exciting. The show frontloaded its most interesting performances, giving its stage to young and relevant musicians with right-now hits who might not necessarily fit old, established Grammy narratives. It’s not like Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish are insurgent forces; they’re all acts that the Grammys, at least in theory, seems built to honor. But the producers and the voters of this year’s Grammy Awards seemed bent on reminding us that the Grammys will simply always be the Grammys — that this is, in fact, your father’s Recording Academy.
