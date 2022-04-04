ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Grammys: Jon Batiste Wins Album Of The Year

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grammys: Always full of surprises! New Orleans jazz musician and Colbert bandleader has already won an Oscar, but nobody expected the Grammys to hand him Album Of The Year for his LP...

Stereogum

Grammys: Watch Billie Eilish, Rocking A Taylor Hawkins Shirt, Sing In An Onstage Rainstorm

Last week, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won an Oscar. Tonight, they performed together at the Grammys. Eilish wore a shirt with a picture of the late Taylor Hawkins, and she sang the title track of her 2021 album Happier Than Ever on the big show, starting the song off in a set that was made up to look like the bedroom where she started off recording music. As the song built up to its rock-out climax, Eilish joined Finneas on that stage structure’s roof, and the two of them got to headbanging while a rain machine soaked them both. Watch the performance below.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Gucci Mane – “Blood All On It” (Feat. Young Dolph & Key Glock)

Last year, the great Memphis rapper Young Dolph was murdered at the age of 36; it’s an incalculable loss for rap music. There haven’t been a lot of saccharine Dolph tributes, possibly because Dolph was never a saccharine rapper. Instead, Dolph tributes have generally taken the form of tracks like “Long Live Dolph,” a song that the frequent Dolph collaborator Gucci Mane released last year — songs that stick to the same swaggering street-rap blueprint that Dolph himself always used. That’s definitely the case with Gucci’s new single “Blood All On It,” which features a posthumous Dolph verse and an appearance from Dolph’s cousin and rap partner Key Glock.
HIP HOP
Stereogum

Ranking The Performances At The 2022 Grammys

For maybe 45 minutes, it seemed like this year’s Grammys might be watchable, if not exactly exciting. The show frontloaded its most interesting performances, giving its stage to young and relevant musicians with right-now hits who might not necessarily fit old, established Grammy narratives. It’s not like Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish are insurgent forces; they’re all acts that the Grammys, at least in theory, seems built to honor. But the producers and the voters of this year’s Grammy Awards seemed bent on reminding us that the Grammys will simply always be the Grammys — that this is, in fact, your father’s Recording Academy.
MUSIC

