ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NOAA Spring Outlook: Dry & Warm

By Robert Suhr
KHBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr breaks down the...

www.4029tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

NOAA – NSW Warns Severe Thunderstorms in Florida, Critical Fire Weather in the Great Plains, and Mountain Snow in the Northwest

The latest weather forecasts reveal that some parts of the United States are still at risk of experiencing isolated severe weather events from Saturday to Monday, April 2 to April 4, affecting areas in the Florida Peninsula, the northern-central Great Plains, and the Pacific Northwest. Weather Forecast. The Weather Prediction...
FLORIDA STATE
WISH-TV

Enjoy a warm start to spring

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a great start to the week, prepare for active weather for the first week of spring. Sunday night: Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall to the low 40s overnight. Monday: Enjoy the best weather day of the week under plenty of sunshine...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Arkansas#River Valley#Noaa Spring Outlook#Dry Warm#The Noaa Spring Outlook
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
KHBS

Storm damages north Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The storm that hit Northwest Arkansas caused damage in Fayetteville as well as Springdale. A viewer posted a photo in the u local Arkansas Facebook group from the Outback Steakhouse showing damage and debris. Another shared a photo of a truck in the shopping center near...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
WEATHER
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

A winter storm watch starts Sunday morning

The weekend looks to be mild, with a change developing through Sunday. Look for sunny skies, with highs close to 60 Saturday. A low-pressure center moving into central British Columbia will rotate in some thickening clouds Sunday, but we won't see any rain until Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
KHBS

Video shows warehouse damage in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Nilfisk Warehouse in Springdale was damaged by Wednesday morning storms. The building is one of many damaged or destroyed when strong winds and a tornado hit Northwest Arkansas. The storms destroyed the George Elementary School gym between 4:10 a.m. and 4:20 a.m.
SPRINGDALE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy