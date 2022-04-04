Valencia Presbyterian Church lists Holy Week services

SALEM — The Bravura Woodwind Quintet will perform at First Presbyterian Church of Salem on Sunday as part of the morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Selections for the prelude to the service include “Fugue in g minor” by J.S. Bach, arranged by Rechtman, and “It Is Well With My Soul” by Bliss, arranged by Lanier. The Quintet will accompany the Haviland choir on anthems “The Weeping Tree” by Joseph M. Martin, and “As The Deer” arranged by Lloyd Larson. Rebecca Bickel, oboe, will perform the solo “Jesus Paid It All/O Sacred Head, Now Wounded” arranged by Adams, and will be accompanied by Nancy McNeal, piano. At the conclusion of the service the quintet will provide the postlude “To God Be the Glory” by Doane, arranged by Rumsey.

SALEM, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO