Logue scores 17 in all-star victory

Mike Mastroianni always keeps the first thing first — especially now, three decades into his career. The Quaker Valley High School boys’ basketball head coach is a little more than a week removed from leading the Class 4A Quakers to what was arguably their best season in program history. Mastroianni’s group compiled a 27-1 overall record, brought home the school’s first WPIAL title since 1997 and made an appearance in the PIAA championship game for the first time since 1999. But — as cliché as it may sound — none of that is the be-all and end-all to how Mastroianni measures success.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 8 HOURS AGO