Logue scores 17 in all-star victory

At the midway point of the first overtime of Saturday’s 25th Cager Classic girls all-star game at Highlands, a loose ball off a missed shot caused a mad scramble involving a couple of players from both the East and West squads. Bodies collided as they hit the floor. Instincts...
As a freshman, Maddie Boyer helped the Knoch girls basketball team make the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. The Knights suffered a first-round loss to Elizabeth Forward. Two years ago, Boyer increased her role at both ends of the court, and Knoch increased its standing in the WPIAL with a 17-7 overall record and a trip to the WPIAL quarterfinals.
Mike Mastroianni always keeps the first thing first — especially now, three decades into his career. The Quaker Valley High School boys’ basketball head coach is a little more than a week removed from leading the Class 4A Quakers to what was arguably their best season in program history. Mastroianni’s group compiled a 27-1 overall record, brought home the school’s first WPIAL title since 1997 and made an appearance in the PIAA championship game for the first time since 1999. But — as cliché as it may sound — none of that is the be-all and end-all to how Mastroianni measures success.
BEAVER — Fresh off of their final seasons on the hardwood for their respective programs, a number of area boys and girls basketball players will compete in the prestigious 2022 Roundball Classic May 19-21 at Geneva College in Beaver Falls. Rosters feature players from the WPIAL, District 6, District...
The Roundball Classic basketball games return this year, and a number of local players made the all-star rosters. Nine all-senior games will be played May 19-21 at Geneva College in Beaver Falls. Norwin’s Lance Maha will coach the 6A Silver boys team. Area boys selected include Nick Crum and...
Last week, five of the 20 WPIAL baseball sections got the early jump on section games. On Monday, teams from the other 15 sections join in on the fun. Of course, as is the case all week long it appears, weather permitting. Of the 20 district sections, only three ended...
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Nick Finarelli struck out nine over four innings and Graedon Finarelli had a pair of RBI as Lake-Lehman defeated Tri-Valley 5-2 Saturday afternoon in its first game of the Cardinal Classic at Pine Grove High School. Finarelli allowed one hit and...
CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle tennis team returned home for a PSAC West match on Saturday, falling by a 6-1 score to Cal U at Campbell Courts. Clarion won the No. 1 singles match and nearly took the No. 3 match as well, but could not complete the win over the Vulcans.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — High school seniors Kaden Claar (Portage), Jackson Byer (Conemaugh Township), and Trent Rozich (Richland) have been playing basketball together on the Laurel Highlands Storm AAU Team since they were in elementary school. "I think we started in fourth grade. Throughout our years we just...
Shippensburg University’s Madisen Kling won the discus for her team Saturday during their track & field meet at the Millersville Metrics. Shippensburg recorded seven performances in throws that satisfied the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) automatic qualifying standards. Kling had a top throw of 132 feet, 3 inches in...
TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — Caiden Bonsell’s complete game paced Tyrone Monday to a 7-1 win at home against Juniata Valley. The junior pitcher struck out five, allowing just three hits in the win. At the plate, Luke Brooks led Tyrone with three hits, and three RBI. After winning the 3A State championship last spring, Tyrone […]
On the same night section play begins in WPIAL Class 2A boys volleyball, a couple of early-season showdowns highlight Tuesday’s Class 3A section schedule. A share of first place in Section 1-3A and Section 3-3A will be at stake when Peters Township visits Bethel Park and Latrobe hosts Norwin.
Shady Side Academy made the WPIAL baseball playoffs last season, finished in second place in Section 3-2A and had its first winning season (10-6, 8-2) in five years. But in 2022, the Bulldogs want more. “We’re trying to build on what they did last year and continue with the tradition...
Nobody ever accused Sam Kline of skipping leg day. A senior softball player at Denison, Kline, a Hempfield product, was the recipient of a National Strength & Conditioning Association All-American Athlete Award through her school. The award recognizes student-athletes’ commitment to staying in shape and working in the weight room....
The PIHL hosted its four all-star games Sunday at Alpha Ice Complex. The top players in Class 3A, 2A, A and Division 2 took the ice for the 2022 event. Team Gold 6, Team Blue 4 — Team Blue fired 48 shots on goal, but Team Gold was up to the challenge en route to victory in the PIHL Class 3A all-star game.
Katie Hutter hit a solo home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to lead Mt. Pleasant to a 9-8 victory over Latrobe in nonsection softball Saturday. Hutter went 3 for 5 and also doubled. Krista Brunson and Abby Swank singled and doubled twice for the Vikings (1-3). Gianna Stanek pitched 3⅔ innings of scoreless relief. Jenn Tallman had four hits for Latrobe (0-1), including a game-tying single in the bottom of the sixth.
Comments / 0