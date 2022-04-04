ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Cody Ceci: Stays warm with helper

 1 day ago

Ceci notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Ducks. Ceci extended his modest point...

Coyotes' Ritchie gets game suspension for slashing vs Ducks

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks. In the final seconds of the first period of Friday night's game with Arizona down 3-0, Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards. Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and.
NHL
Jason Zucker Update: ‘Feeling Better,’ Hopes to Return Soon

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker appeared to suffer a serious injury last Thursday when he crashed into the boards, and his right leg extended awkwardly. Zucker was in immediate pain and had to be helped off the ice. The headlines and the situation looked like a small tragedy. Zucker missed...
NHL
Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
NHL
St. Louis hosts Seattle after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
NHL
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores twice in Monday's win

Tarasenko scored a pair of goals on three shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. Tarasenko had the game-winner with his second-period tally, and he added an insurance goal in the third. His line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich combined for eight points to pace the Blues' offense. With five goals and two helpers in his last seven contests, Tarasenko continues to be a steady scorer. He's over the 60-point mark for the first time since 2018-19, and he's logged 25 goals, 36 assists, 194 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-1 rating in 62 outings this season.
NHL
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Lights lamp Sunday

Pietrangelo scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks. Pietrangelo opened the scoring with a strong individual effort set up by Jack Eichel at 6:51 of the first period. It's been a good run lately for Pietrangelo, who has six goals and four helpers in his last 12 outings while continuing to play huge minutes. The defenseman is up to 40 points, 199 shots on net, 144 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 69 appearances this season.
NHL
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Collects shorthanded assist

O'Reilly notched a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. O'Reilly set up Pavel Buchnevich's tally in the second period, which gave the Blues a 4-0 lead. The helper extended O'Reilly's point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). The center has had his struggles on offense this season, but he's at a solid 46 points, 143 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 65 outings.
NHL
Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
Canadiens host the Senators following shootout victory

Ottawa Senators (25-37-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (19-39-11, eighth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit Montreal after the Canadiens beat Tampa Bay 5-4 in a shootout. The Canadiens are 8-10-3 against opponents in the Atlantic. Montreal is last in the Eastern Conference averaging just...
NHL
Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Husso, Binnington, Goal Scoring & More

It was an interesting week for the St. Louis Blues going 3-0-1, but it didn’t exactly feel that great. Gutsy is a great term to describe the bounce-back week for the Blues, as they’ve had their fair share of adversity, but they got points in all four games.
NHL
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
Sports
Ford Final Five: Bruins Honor Nick Foligno, Defeat Blue Jackets

The Bruins honored Nick Foligno for his 1,000th career NHL game on Saturday. Erik Haula came up big for the Bruins, scoring what would become the game-winning goal late in the third period at TD Garden. The Bruins scored four unanswered goals between the second and third periods to earn a 5-2 victory. With the win over the Blue Jackets, the Bruins now have a 43-20-5 record this season.
NHL
