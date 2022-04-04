ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

General Conference as The Office

By Kelsey Mae Nield
BYU Newsnet
 1 day ago

The 192nd General Conference of The Church of Jesus...

thebrag.com

Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston resigns after internal investigations

New Zealand-Australian Hillsong founder Brian Houston has announced his resignation from the church in light of internal investigations that found he had engaged in inappropriate conduct of “serious concern” with two women. Houston is the founder of the global megachurch Hillsong, a church where celebrities like Justin Bieber...
HOUSTON, TX
Deseret News

The apostle who served a mission before going to the temple

This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. Normally, young Latter-day Saint missionaries go to the temple before they begin their service to learn more about their relationship with God and to deepen it by making commitments to him called covenants.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Person
Jesus Christ
deseret.com

President Nelson pleads for peace, reiterates call for young men to serve missions as global Latter-day Saint general conference begins

President Russell M. Nelson called for peace at this time of global conflict on Saturday morning in his welcome address to a semiannual international general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah. He also said widespread conflict underscores the need for missionaries...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Is Oprah a spiritual leader?

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. Last week, Deseret News and The Marist Poll released their first “Faith in America” survey, which explored religion’s evolving role in American life. So far, I’ve used the new data to write about some of the reasons why people are less interested in organized religion today than they were in the past and Americans’ beliefs about wearing religious attire in public.
RELIGION
#Church Of Jesus Christ#Theme Song#Parody#General Conference
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Science changes, God does not

The ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus stated, “The only thing that is constant is change.” As a physician, I have seen how our understanding of diseases and their treatment has changed over time as the science “changed”. Heraclitus was correct about change in our human experience but he was wrong when it comes to our God, Yehovah!
RELIGION
Deseret News

Church names new Relief Society and Primary general presidencies

Two new general presidencies — Relief Society and Primary — were installed Saturday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, announced the leadership changes in the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd Annual General Conference. Who...
EDUCATION
Religion
The Independent

Mormons convene in-person for signature conference in Utah

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is scheduled to open its twice-yearly conference on Saturday, with top leaders expected to deliver speeches to thousands of in-person attendees for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.The nearly 17 million-member faith, which is widely known as the Mormon church, plans to host 10,000 people at its Utah headquarters. Though the general conference regularly drew 100,000 attendees pre-pandemic, for two years, it's been held mostly remotely, with the majority of viewers watching livestreams from afar.Though disagreement exists among members of the faith, throughout the pandemic, church officials...
RELIGION
Deseret News

‘Like Uber, but for God’ — This online forum lets people interact with clergy of different faiths

That’s how Tablet magazine’s Liel Leibovitz described Tablet’s new initiative called “The Tent.” It’s a digital space for anyone to sign up to form a relationship with a member of clergy of their own faith, or another tradition, to ask questions, listen to thought-provoking lectures and workshops, and enter a “Tent” belief, if they so choose.
RELIGION
LiveScience

The apostles: How Jesus' followers founded Christianity

The apostles were 12 of the disciples of Jesus who went on to spread his message and found the early Christian church. After the crucifixion of Jesus in the 1st century, they split up and began to proselytize both the message of Jesus and the concept that he was the son of God. In so doing they expanded the following of this offshoot of Judaism and set out the early tenets of what Christianity would become.
RELIGION
Odyssey

Love Is A Commandment

The last couple articles, we looked at relationships. In this article, as Valentines Day approaches, we will be looking at love. Love can come in various forms. You can have brotherly love, the love a parent has for a child, relationship love, or even love for a pet. One type of love the Bible mentions is agape love.
RELIGION

