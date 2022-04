Facebook is all about finding and adding your friends to your profile. So when you set up your account for the first time, it’s time to think of every single person you’ve ever encountered in your entire life, figure out their name, and start looking for them on Facebook. After all, don’t we want to see if the school bully is now a fast-food worker? Here’s how to find and add friends on Facebook.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO