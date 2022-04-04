ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen organizers criticize “fossil fools” in New Haven

By Charlotte Hughes
Yale Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate April Fool’s Day, teens from the New Haven Climate Movement, or NHCM, threw a “pity party” on the steps of City Hall to shame “fossil fools” that they believe have not adequately addressed the climate crisis. The NHCM is a coalition of...

Register Citizen

West Haven Mayor Rossi criticized for proposing 2 percent raise for herself

WEST HAVEN — Is there ever a right time for the mayor’s salary to increase?. The City Council may have to decide. In her proposed budget, Mayor Nancy Rossi provided a 2 percent wage increase for city employees for the 2023 fiscal year. Most of the positions contractually are entitled to the raises — in the current AFL-CIO Local 1103 contract, a supervisory union, members are due to receive a 2 percent wage increase on July 1, 2022. However, Rossi also proposed a 2 percent wage increase for elected positions — the mayor and the city clerk.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
WTNH

Caught on camera: Group confronts, carjacks man in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Surveillance video captured a carjacking in the parking lot of St. Andrew Apostle Society on Chapel Street in New Haven. “I saw this group of people on the street,” the victim told News 8. The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told News 8 that he had just returned home […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Exploring a Mystery Tunnel Under Brookfield, Connecticut

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Brookfield, Connecticut is a sleepy New England town with plenty of history and mystery when you discover a little-known tunnel under the town. According to public documents...
BROOKFIELD, CT
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Abortion expansion bill, ghost gun ban move forward; gas tax pause OK’d

DELEGATES PASS BILL TO EXPAND ACCESS TO ABORTION: Legislation to expand access to abortions in Maryland and mandate that most health insurance plans cover the procedure cost-free for patients easily passed the House of Delegates on Friday, a step toward broadening access in Maryland even as the U.S. Supreme Court mulls allowing severe restrictions on abortion in other states. Bryn Stole/The Baltimore Sun.
BALTIMORE, MD
New Haven Independent

New Haven Pushes Affordable Housing Bills

New Haven-backed state bills that would allow public housing authorities to develop properties in neighboring towns and that would require an assessment of the statewide need for affordable housing have advanced out of committee. A third City Hall-endorsed housing reform bill — designed to promote transit-oriented development across Connecticut — is still in committee,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven students’ math performance raises concerns

NEW HAVEN — New online math programs used by the district are raising serious concerns about student performance in the subject. Only 4 percent of students in grades K-5 scored on grade level or above when screening tests were given in fall. Some 35 percent of students were at least one grade level behind and 61 percent of students tested two years or more behind.
NEW HAVEN, CT
