Hockey

Oilers' Evander Kane: Dishes pair of assists

 1 day ago

Kane recorded two assists, four shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-1...

The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-0 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks

Shorthanded due to injuries, and just one game removed from losing All-Star Clayton Keller for the remainder of the season, the Arizona Coyotes looked to regroup against an Anaheim Ducks team that entered Friday night winless in its last 11 games. The Ducks, however, took flight. Anaheim used three first-period...
NHL
FOX Sports

Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Jason Zucker Update: ‘Feeling Better,’ Hopes to Return Soon

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker appeared to suffer a serious injury last Thursday when he crashed into the boards, and his right leg extended awkwardly. Zucker was in immediate pain and had to be helped off the ice. The headlines and the situation looked like a small tragedy. Zucker missed...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Recall & Start Skinner During This Road Trip

The Edmonton Oilers have not gotten the goaltending they’ve needed recently, especially not from Mike Smith, and as we creep closer to the end of the regular season, the team will need help. The trade deadline is long gone, and general manager Ken Holland was comfortable enough with the Oilers’ goaltending to stand pat. The problem is they haven’t been (from “Mike Smith’s struggles are real and they are spectacular. Whatever are the Edmonton Oilers to do?”, Edmonton Journal, Feb. 24, 2022).
NHL
Kane
Evander Kane
Tyson Barrie
The Hockey Writers

Sharks News & Rumors: Kane, Karlsson, Couture & More

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane’s grievance against the team still remains a big question mark months later. In other news, former Ottawa Senator Erik Karlsson spoke on the passing of Eugene Melnyk. A scary injury occurred for Logan Couture last Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers, but it ended up being much less worrisome than initially thought. Last but not least, Timo Meier’s great season has continued and has many believing he may be able to break the 40-goal plateau.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Collects shorthanded assist

O'Reilly notched a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. O'Reilly set up Pavel Buchnevich's tally in the second period, which gave the Blues a 4-0 lead. The helper extended O'Reilly's point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). The center has had his struggles on offense this season, but he's at a solid 46 points, 143 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 65 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Helps out on game-winner

Schmaltz logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Schmaltz set up Shayne Gostisbehere's goal with 15 seconds left in the extra session. The helper gave Schmaltz six points in his last seven outings. He's at 48 points, 95 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 50 contests, though linemate Clayton Keller (leg) is done for the year. That could lead to Schmaltz taking a step back on offense over the final month of the season, as the two forwards showed strong chemistry.
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis hosts Seattle after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: On four-game point streak

Karlsson recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks. After an up-and-down season, Karlsson's enjoying a rare run of consistency with two goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. He had the secondary helper on Shea Theodore's game-winner Sunday. For the season, Karlsson's at 26 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in a second-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
NHL

Heika's Take: Loss in Seattle was a letdown, but Stars finish 3-1 on trip

There are plenty of explanations for the Stars' 4-1 loss at Seattle Sunday night. Dallas was playing on the second night of a back-to-back with travel, and in fact was finishing a stretch in which it played 12 of 15 games on the road, with the three home games split into one-game homestands.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Predators News & Rumors: Duchene’s Career Year, Josi & More

The Nashville Predators experienced a quiet week with two games on their schedule, but the results could have been better considering the quality of their opponents. Opening up with a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators, the Predators got a pair of goals, including the game-winner, from an unlikely source in Michael McCarron. Juuse Saros looked particularly sharp, stopping 36 of 37 shots and improving to 33 wins on the season. Unfortunately, the Predators faltered against the Buffalo Sabres later in the week, dropping a 4-3 decision. Despite a third-period push to tie the game, Nashville failed to solve Craig Anderson, who stopped all ten shots he faced in the final frame.
NHL
CBS Sports

MLB
The Hockey Writers

Ducks News & Rumors: Fowler, Zegras & More

The Anaheim Ducks seem to be in a complete free-fall at the moment. After two consecutive losses at home to the Dallas Stars this week, they finally managed to break their long losing streak against the Arizona Coyotes last night. Vaakanainen Grabs First Point as a Duck. Playing in his...
NHL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

