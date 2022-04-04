Nellie Mae (Sanders) Righter

Matthew Ross Beach, 21, of Dunedin, Fla., formerly of Belleville, Pa., passed into the arms of our Lord at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Mease Dunedin Hospital, Dunedin, Fla. Matthew is survived by his loving parents, John E. (Ed) Beach and Debra A. (Shank) Beach of Dunedin, Fla, (formerly of Belleville) and his sister and brother-in-law, Nicole Ann (Beach) Hockenberry and Joshua S. Hockenberry of Lewistown, Pa. Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Ronald E. and Carol L. (Walter) Shank of Dunedin, Fla., as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly. Matthew was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rev. C. Richard Beach and Grace E. (Wittig) Beach.

