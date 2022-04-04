ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Nellie Mae (Sanders) Righter

Cover picture for the articleNellie Mae (Sanders) Righter, 81, born on Jan. 25, 1941, to the late Elva Clay (West) Sanders and Sterling Lee Sanders, of Maysville, Kentucky, passed away on March 31, 2022, at 6:27 p.m. after an almost 8-year battle with a rare neurodegenerative disease. A 47-year resident of York, Pa.,...

Sentinel

Religion briefs

Editor’s note: To submit a nonprofit announcement to The Sentinel’s Religion section, contact Erin Thompson at (717) 248-6741 or by email at ethompson@lewistownsentinel.com. Items also may be faxed to (717) 248-3481 or sent to The Sentinel, 352 Sixth Street, Lewistown, PA 17044. Items should arrive to The Sentinel by Wednesday afternoon for publication in the Saturday edition. Submissions will be published as space allows. The editor reserves the right to edit all submissions.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

In the region

REEDSVILLE — Spring cleaning is scheduled for Church Hill Cemetery in Reedsville. Christmas adornments remaining after April 8 will be removed. For more information, contact Connie Parkes at (717) 250-7265.
REEDSVILLE, PA

