Harold O’Neal said late last week that, at times, he felt like his recruiting process was moving slowly. That was on Thursday, and the former Harrisburg High and current Lackwanna linebacker had just added opportunities to play at a quartet of schools — Kentucky Christian, Tabor College, Roosevelt University and Virginia University of Lynchburg. By Saturday, the 6-foot-1, 215 pounder was up to six opportunities after he said Slippery Rock and Oklahoma State Panhandle University also offered him chances to play at their schools.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO