ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, PA

Denise L. Hess

Sentinel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDenise L. Hess, 61, of McClure, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born on Feb. 18, 1961, in Lewistown, she was the daughter of the late George S. Wray and Janet L. (Wray) Wray, who survives. In addition to her father, she was...

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Denise Nygaard

Denise Nygaard was born on Oct. 10, 1957 in Harvey, ND to Dennis and Venoie Bergrud. She grew up in Sheyenne, ND and went to school with her 4 sisters and 2 brothers. After high school, she lived in Devils Lake for a short while before moving back home. When she was 30 and living in Williston, ND, she met her future husband, Jon Nygaard. They got married in 1987 and moved to Alberton, MT in 1994 with their two children, Chelsea and Cody.
ALBERTON, MT
Sentinel

Debbie J. Kauffman

Debbie J. Kauffman, 63, of 95 Mechanic St., Milroy, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. She was born Aug. 14, 1958, in Altoona, a daughter of the late Dean and Florence McGhee. She was married to Barry L. Kauffman; he survives at their home.
MILROY, PA
Sentinel

Larry E. Craig

Larry E. Craig, 72, of Belleville, passed away on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at his home. Born March 6, 1950 in Lewistown, he was the son of the late Eugene and Catherine (Dobson) Craig. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Debra Shifflett, and a brother, Arthur Wagner, Jr.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Mary Jo Sellers

Mary Jo Sellers, 75, passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born Oct. 17, 1946, in Lewistown, she was a daughter of the late George W. and Helen K. (Yost) Secrest. She is survived by her husband, Stephen...
LEWISTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, PA
Lewistown, PA
Obituaries
City
Mcclure, PA
City
Mifflinburg, PA
City
Lewistown, PA
City
Russell, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Danville, PA
Obituaries
Eagle Newspapers

John F. Hess, 78

John F. Hess, 78, of Cazenovia, passed away at home Sunday, March 20, 2022, with his wife Mary by his side. John was born June 24, 1943, in Syracuse to John F. and Mary J. Allen Hess and attended Cazenovia High School. He was employed in the maintenance department at Cazenovia College and retired from the Town of Cazenovia Highway Department after several years of service. John was proud to be a 50-year member of the Cazenovia Fire Department.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Sentinel

Brian K. Snook

Brian K. Snook, 57, of Milroy, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Arrangements have been entrusted to King-Barr Funeral Home LLC, 120 Logan St., Lewistown, and will be announced upon completion.
MILROY, PA
Sentinel

Matthew Ross Beach

Matthew Ross Beach, 21, of Dunedin, Fla., formerly of Belleville, Pa., passed into the arms of our Lord at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Mease Dunedin Hospital, Dunedin, Fla. Matthew is survived by his loving parents, John E. (Ed) Beach and Debra A. (Shank) Beach of Dunedin, Fla, (formerly of Belleville) and his sister and brother-in-law, Nicole Ann (Beach) Hockenberry and Joshua S. Hockenberry of Lewistown, Pa. Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Ronald E. and Carol L. (Walter) Shank of Dunedin, Fla., as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly. Matthew was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rev. C. Richard Beach and Grace E. (Wittig) Beach.
BELLEVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooks Williams
Sentinel

Lena M. King

Lena M. King, 83, of 35 Whitehall St., Belleville, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home. She was born April 24, 1938, in Barrville, a daughter of the late Eli B. King Sr. and Sarah S. (Yoder) King. She is survived by: her siblings, David...
BELLEVILLE, PA
Sentinel

Philip E. Gingerich Jr.

Philip E. Gingerich Jr., 63, of Reedsville, passed away at home on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born in Lewistown on June 16, 1958. He was the son of the late Philip E. Gingerich Sr., whom preceded him in death on April 27, 2015, and is survived by his mother, Dolores A. Gingerich, of Belleville.
REEDSVILLE, PA
fcfreepress

Geraldine Hess Weaver obituary 1927~2022

Geraldine Hess Weaver, 94, of Messiah Lifeways, Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born August 24, 1927, in Catawissa, PA to the late Latimore and Cary (Wolfgang) Hess and was the widow of Ephraim S. Weaver. Geraldine graduated in 1945 from Catawissa High School and...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Sentinel

Nellie Mae Righter

Nellie Mae Righter, 81, passed away Thursday March 31, 2022 at Valley View Retirement Community. Arrangements are under the care of Hoenstine Funeral Home and a full obituary will run in Monday’s paper.
VALLEY VIEW, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewing#Camping#Knitting#Logan High School#United Methodist Church#Woodlawn
Sentinel

Darren A. Moyer

Darren A. Moyer, 61, of Middleburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home with his loving family. Darren was born on July 11, 1960, in Sunbury, a son of the late Joseph C. and. Oletha A. (Ebright) Moyer. On Oct. 2,...
MIDDLEBURG, PA
Sentinel

Gladys F. Brought

Gladys F. Brought, 85, of Middleburg passed away March 31, 2022 at her home. A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 3 from 2-3 pm followed by the funeral at 3 at Beavertown God’s Missionary Church. Burial will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. Arrangements by the...
MIDDLEBURG, PA
Sentinel

Religion briefs

Editor’s note: To submit a nonprofit announcement to The Sentinel’s Religion section, contact Erin Thompson at (717) 248-6741 or by email at ethompson@lewistownsentinel.com. Items also may be faxed to (717) 248-3481 or sent to The Sentinel, 352 Sixth Street, Lewistown, PA 17044. Items should arrive to The Sentinel by Wednesday afternoon for publication in the Saturday edition. Submissions will be published as space allows. The editor reserves the right to edit all submissions.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

MCHS Mini-THON

LEWISTOWN — According to a press release from Mifflin County School District, Mifflin County High School Mini-THON club members held their very first Mini-THON event Saturday at the high school. Members raised $48,366.21 in total. Those at MCHS highly anticipated this event because it spent the last two years...
LEWISTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy