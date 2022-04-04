Denise L. Hess

Denise Nygaard was born on Oct. 10, 1957 in Harvey, ND to Dennis and Venoie Bergrud. She grew up in Sheyenne, ND and went to school with her 4 sisters and 2 brothers. After high school, she lived in Devils Lake for a short while before moving back home. When she was 30 and living in Williston, ND, she met her future husband, Jon Nygaard. They got married in 1987 and moved to Alberton, MT in 1994 with their two children, Chelsea and Cody.

