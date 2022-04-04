ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg, PA

Darren A. Moyer

Sentinel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDarren A. Moyer, 61, of Middleburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home with his loving family. Darren was born on July 11, 1960, in Sunbury, a son of the late Joseph C. and. Oletha A. (Ebright) Moyer. On...

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Sentinel

Larry E. Craig

Larry E. Craig, 72, of Belleville, passed away on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at his home. Born March 6, 1950 in Lewistown, he was the son of the late Eugene and Catherine (Dobson) Craig. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Debra Shifflett, and a brother, Arthur Wagner, Jr.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Joseph L. ‘Joe’ Leach

Joseph L. “Joe” Leach, 65, of Millville, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at The Gardens at Millville. Born July 6, 1956 in Lewistown, he was a son of the late Samuel Banks Leach Jr. and Barbara (Jones) Leach. He is survived by two children, Amanda Ziviello and...
MILLVILLE, PA
Sentinel

Matthew Ross Beach

Matthew Ross Beach, 21, of Dunedin, Fla., formerly of Belleville, Pa., passed into the arms of our Lord at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Mease Dunedin Hospital, Dunedin, Fla. Matthew is survived by his loving parents, John E. (Ed) Beach and Debra A. (Shank) Beach of Dunedin, Fla, (formerly of Belleville) and his sister and brother-in-law, Nicole Ann (Beach) Hockenberry and Joshua S. Hockenberry of Lewistown, Pa. Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Ronald E. and Carol L. (Walter) Shank of Dunedin, Fla., as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly. Matthew was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rev. C. Richard Beach and Grace E. (Wittig) Beach.
BELLEVILLE, PA
Sentinel

Nellie Mae (Sanders) Righter

Nellie Mae (Sanders) Righter, 81, born on Jan. 25, 1941, to the late Elva Clay (West) Sanders and Sterling Lee Sanders, of Maysville, Kentucky, passed away on March 31, 2022, at 6:27 p.m. after an almost 8-year battle with a rare neurodegenerative disease. A 47-year resident of York, Pa., Nellie...
YORK, PA
Sentinel

Eleanor A. White

Eleanor A. White, 90, formerly of Lewistown, passed away April 1, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. She resided at Celebration Villa, of Reedsville. Born in Lewistown, on Aug. 29, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Charles M. Berger and Mildred (Lerch) Berger. In addition to her parents, she was...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Debbie J. Kauffman

Debbie J. Kauffman, 63, of 95 Mechanic St., Milroy, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. She was born Aug. 14, 1958, in Altoona, a daughter of the late Dean and Florence McGhee. She was married to Barry L. Kauffman; he survives at their home.
MILROY, PA
Sentinel

Philip E. Gingerich Jr.

Philip E. Gingerich Jr., 63, of Reedsville, passed away at home on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born in Lewistown on June 16, 1958. He was the son of the late Philip E. Gingerich Sr., whom preceded him in death on April 27, 2015, and is survived by his mother, Dolores A. Gingerich, of Belleville.
REEDSVILLE, PA
Sentinel

Brian K. Snook

Brian K. Snook, 57, of Milroy, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Arrangements have been entrusted to King-Barr Funeral Home LLC, 120 Logan St., Lewistown, and will be announced upon completion.
MILROY, PA
Sentinel

Mary Jo Sellers

Mary Jo Sellers, 75, passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born Oct. 17, 1946, in Lewistown, she was a daughter of the late George W. and Helen K. (Yost) Secrest. She is survived by her husband, Stephen...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Laura Ann (Muir) Albert

Laura Anne (Muir) Albert, 59, of Chester Hill, passed away at her home on Thursday, March, 31, 2022, surrounded by her family after living for 12 years with two different types of cancer. Born on Aug. 13, 1962, in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of Linda (Tobias) Muir, of Philipsburg,...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
Sentinel

Denise L. Hess

Denise L. Hess, 61, of McClure, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born on Feb. 18, 1961, in Lewistown, she was the daughter of the late George S. Wray and Janet L. (Wray) Wray, who survives. In addition to her father, she was preceded...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Marcia A. Pavesi

Marcia A. Pavesi, 74, of Bethel Park, died Sunday, April 3, 2022. Marcia was born in Lewistown, on May 5, 1947, to the late John W. and Hazel Fleming. She was a teacher at John McMillan Elementary School and Preschool director/teacher at Ruthfred Lutheran Church. Surviving are her husband of...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Mifflin County honored

LEWISTOWN — At the regular commissioners meeting Thursday, Commissioner Robert Postal announced that the county received an award recognizing outstanding loss control efforts by a county or individual. Postal attended a County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) board meeting and conference in Harrisburg. At the CCAP board meeting last...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA

