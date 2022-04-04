Severe Weather Statement issued for Grady, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor road and pass conditions before you begin your travel. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order if you have plans to travel over Stevens Pass overnight through Tuesday morning. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County LATE SEASON WINTER STORM BRINGS HEAVY SNOW TO THE CASCADES .Snow over the Cascade crest will continue to accumulate through Monday night into Tuesday morning. Winter travel conditions will be likely along Highway 2 from Coles Corner to Stevens Pass. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and the weight of snow may down trees and power lines, leading to sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Reduced visibilities due to blowing snow may impact travel over Stevens Pass. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stevens Pass will likely have the highest snow amounts overnight into Tuesday morning.

