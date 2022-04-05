ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, BECKY BOHRER, KEVIN FREKING
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vp5q7_0eyTZNTO00
1 of 13

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.

The senators from Alaska and Utah announced their decisions ahead of a procedural vote to advance the nomination and as Democrats pressed to confirm Jackson by the end of the week. GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced last week that she would back Jackson, noting her “stellar qualifications” as a federal judge, public defender and member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

All three Republicans said they did not expect to agree with all of Jackson’s decisions, but they found her extremely well qualified. Romney said Jackson “more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity.” Murkowski said she will “bring to the Supreme Court a range of experience from the courtroom that few can match given her background in litigation.”

With three Republicans supporting her in the 50-50 split Senate, Jackson is on a glidepath to confirmation and on the brink of making history as the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s more than 200-year history. Beyond the historic element, Democrats have cited her deep experience in nine years on the federal bench and the chance for her to become the first former public defender on the court.

Both Collins and Murkowski said they believed that the Senate nomination process has become broken as it has become more partisan in the past several decades.

Murkowski, who is up for reelection this year, said her decision partly rests “on my rejection of the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees, which, on both sides of the aisle, is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year.”

After the vote, Murkowski said she had “assumed a level of risk” but “there’s three of us that found ourselves in this place where I believe the strength, qualifications of the candidate are such that are appropriate for the court.”

Biden nominated Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who will step down after the court’s session ends this summer. Biden has sought bipartisan backing for his pick, making repeated calls to senators and inviting Republicans to the White House. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that administration officials would work the phones until the last minute to maximize support.

“Judge Jackson will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience and intellect, and a rigorous judicial record to the Supreme Court,” Biden tweeted earlier Monday. “She deserves to be confirmed as the next justice.”

The Senate’s 53-47 vote Monday evening was to “discharge” Jackson’s nomination from the Senate Judiciary Committee after the panel deadlocked, 11-11, on whether to send the nomination to the Senate floor.

The committee vote, split along party lines, was the first deadlock on a Supreme Court nomination in three decades.

The Judiciary committee’s top Republican, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, said he opposed Jackson’s nomination because “she and I have fundamental, different views on the role of judges and the role that they should play in our system of government.”

The committee hadn’t deadlocked since 1991, when Biden was chairman and a motion to send the nomination of current Justice Clarence Thomas to the floor with a “favorable” recommendation failed on a 7-7 vote. The committee then voted to send the nomination to the floor without a recommendation, meaning it could still be brought up for a vote.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky set the tone for most of his party last week when he said he “cannot and will not” support Jackson, citing GOP concerns raised in hearings about her sentencing record and her backing from liberal advocacy groups.

Republicans on the Judiciary panel continued their push Monday to paint Jackson as soft on crime, defending their repeated questions about her sentencing on sex crimes.

“Questions are not attacks,” said Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, one of several GOP senators on the panel who hammered the point in the hearings two weeks ago.

Jackson pushed back on the GOP narrative, declaring that “nothing could be further from the truth” and explaining her reasoning in detail. Democrats said she was in line with other judges in her decisions. And on Monday they criticized their GOP counterparts’ questioning.

“You could try and create a straw man here, but it does not hold,” said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

The questioning was filled with “absurdities of disrespect,” said Booker, who also is Black. He said he will “rejoice” when Jackson is confirmed.

Derrick Johnson, president and chief executive officer of the NAACP, expressed disappointment with the committee tie, even as he noted that Jackson had cleared an important hurdle. He said “history will be watching” during the full Senate vote later this week.

___

Bohrer reported from Juneau, Alaska. Associated Press writers Zeke Miller, Farnoush Amiri, Lisa Mascaro and Josh Boak in Washington contributed.

Comments / 95

Leg Sandwich
1d ago

And Susan Collins is the ONLY RINO of the 11 Republican’s to voice support of the LGBTQ’s hero Jackson. Better get rid of the word “SON” out of her name. And also “JACK” because they’re both male names.

Reply(2)
14
GolfNuttt
1d ago

Just another Harvard lib. As described in The New England Courant on May 14 1722. By Silence Dogood, letter #4.

Reply
17
ted
1d ago

A SOROS activist!!! She does NOT BELONG IN THIS HIGHEST COURT!!

Reply(1)
42
Related
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indianapolis Recorder

Smith: ‘I’m sorry, (Judge) Jackson’

The political theater surrounding the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court has often been equally amusing and frustrating, especially because the outcome is pre-determined given Democratic control of the Senate. The only suspense is whether any Republicans will vote for her. Presidents have made 165...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Utah State
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley says it is 'misogynistic' to suggest Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from January 6 cases over wife Ginni's texts because she is an 'independent, adult woman'

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said Monday it was 'misogynistic' to call on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself in cases related to Jan. 6 or the 2024 election over his wife's election fraud claims. 'She's an independent, adult woman, it just seems a little strange to me all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Ap#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Gop#Republicans
Salon

Former Cruz staffer explains why Ginni Thomas’ texts are relevant to the Supreme Court’s "integrity"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Thursday, March 24, journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reported that the Washington Post and CBS News had obtained copies of text messages from November 2020 in which far-right GOP activist Ginni Thomas — the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — promoted the Big Lie and repeatedly urged then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Never Trump conservative Amanda Carpenter, in an article published by The Bulwark on March 25, lays out some reasons why the Thomas/Meadow texts are so disturbing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Voices: How Mitt Romney became the most useful Republican Senator

Senator Mitt Romney is quickly becoming the point person on Covid relief. He told reporters on Thursday that he and the Democrats have reached a tentative deal. Republican Senators have clearly put an incredible amount of faith in him, one sign being that he was the person who sent a letter to the White House asking for an accounting of all spending.“He took the lead on that, so he’s kind of been our lead negotiator,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune told The Independent on Wednesday, while adding that Republicans in their respective jurisdictions are involved. “But I think in terms...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

836K+
Followers
412K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy