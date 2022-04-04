Group gathers on Iowa City's Pentacrest in solidarity with Ukraine

DENVER (CBS4) – The nonprofit Ukrainians of Colorado is gathering supplies for Ukrainians fleeing their home country following Russia’s invasion. The nonprofit organized the event at the Polish Club on West Alameda Avenue from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. The group is raising money and accepting medical supplies. (credit: CBS) “Many of us were born in Ukraine, and we have family and loved ones throughout Ukraine with whom we are in touch daily,” said Marina Dubrova, president of the organization, in a news release. “We know what their most pressing needs are, and we have the means of getting critical supplies into their hands as quickly as is possible.” The nonprofit is working with Project C.U.R.E. to ensure the supplies get to those in need. Earlier this month, both groups teamed up to support Ukrainian refugees with similar event at Wake & Take Coffee Bar in Aurora.

