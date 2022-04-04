ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Trainer Thompson leaves HSV; BAV launches Market Match Fund; BCC professor wins award; Greylock re-elects board members; Tyer appoints four to Workforce Board

By Amy Krzanik
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSFIELD — The Board of Trustees of Hancock Shaker Village (HSV) recently announced that director Jennifer Trainer Thompson will step down in July. Thompson has been credited for her transformational leadership of the museum and is recognized as an innovator in the museum community. Since her appointment in September 2016, HSV...

