Sparking Change: As president of SEVA WV, Devanna Corley has found her passion and niche in spurring economic development in distressed areas of West Virginia
Devanna Corley is no stranger to success. In fact, it seems to follow along her career path with successful stops at Fairmont State University, the West Virginia University Foundation, The Thrasher Group and Civil & Environmental Consultants. Along the way, Corley has not only excelled on the professional level...www.wvnews.com
Comments / 0