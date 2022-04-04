Looking to build bridges: As federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, Gayle Manchin leads effort for parity in economic development for those in rural areas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a non-partisan effort to help people in rural areas get out and vote. In Frankfort Wednesday, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives launched its 2022 ‘Co-ops Vote’ campaign, with about 100 high school juniors from across the state in attendance. The campaign aims to help improve voter turnout in rural areas, particularly among the younger crowd, by encouraging them to register to vote as soon as they are able.

