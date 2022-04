You never would think about waterfalls in Illinois, but there are some hidden gems that you just have to see to believe. As the weather is starting to get nicer and you are getting out more for walks and hikes, onlyinyourstate.com put together a great list of some hidden waterfalls in Illinois that you have to see for yourself. Some of the places are close by, others you will need to take a drive, but if you need to get away for the weekend I would definitely add these trails to your list.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO