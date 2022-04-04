Paving will begin soon in N. Charleroi

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Construction work is expected to begin in the near future on Rochester’s newest Park and Ride facility. This one will primarily benefit motorists coming to Rochester from the north. It will be constructed at the southwest quadrant of the 75th St NW/ Highway...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Elkins City Hall Facebook page, Street Department personnel will be trimming trees overhanging the roadway on multiple streets. The tree trimming is scheduled to start on Monday at 7:00 a.m., weather permitting. The streets where the tree trimming will take place are scheduled...
Western Engineering will begin its roto-milling and overlay operations on Friday, March 25th on East 4th Street from North Jeffers Street to North Poplar Street. Alternate routes are suggested or may be required. Local business traffic will be allowed. Please use caution around the construction area and observe and follow...
Boulder County’s commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the contract with the firm they hired to clean up Marshall fire debris and signed off an intergovernmental agreement with Louisville and Superior, paving the way for the work to begin. The move comes in the midst of an ongoing lawsuit over...
Comments / 0