Elrama Tavern sign stolen, replaced

If you’re looking for a great fish sandwich, check out Bunny’s Tavern in Urbana!. Bunny’s Tavern has been a fixture in downtown Urbana since it was established in 1936. It’s known as a place for locals and visitors to gather and watch their favorite team. Our clientele and staff is what makes Bunny’s a special place, the food and drinks aren’t bad either. Just ask anyone who’s been to Bunny’s about our daily food specials and our breakfast which is served seven days a week. Bunny’s has seen a lot of changes over the last 85 years but none bigger than the expansion that was just completed in November 2020. This is a great place to hold your next party! Last but not least don’t forget our motto, “Thru these doors pass some of the greatest people in the world, also some Cub and Cardinal fans”.

