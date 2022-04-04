ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Hayden chose Illini for “St. Louis connection”

WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fa3pT_0eyTX8FK00

EAST ST. LOUIS (WCIA) — Illinois football secured the verbal commitment of East St. Louis junior Antwon “Jojo” Hayden on Tuesday, doubling the size of the Class of 2023 for the Illini with another in-state recruit.

The linebacker chose the Illini over offers from Toledo, Buffalo, Western Michigan, and more. Hayden grew up in Missouri before moving across the Mississippi River for high school. The biggest thing that stood out for Hayden was the Illini’s connection to St. Louis.

“I think that what really stuck out was the St. Louis connection,” says Hayden. “They got some St. Louis guys, coach Cory Patterson. Especially my relationship with Coach [Andy] Buh and Coach [Bret] Bielema. Most importantly it was really Coach Patterson and Coach [Terry] Hawthorne. It was just the St. Louis connection that really pulled me in.”

Hawthorne announced this week he is headed to Arkansas to kick start a coaching career , but doing one last favor to his alma mater before heading out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session. At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
East Saint Louis, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
City
Toledo, IL
City
Buffalo, IL
Local
Illinois College Sports
State
Arkansas State
East Saint Louis, IL
Football
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois center announces decision to enter NCAA transfer portal

Illinois is losing a reserve center to the NCAA transfer portal. Omar Payne, a reserve center who transferred to Illinois from Florida, has announced that he will be on the move again. He made his announcement with a post on Twitter. He spent just one year in Champaign. “I would...
TMZ.com

14-Year-Old Who Died On Orlando Ride Had Promising Football Future

As if the death of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died on an Orlando amusement park ride, wasn't tragic enough ... we've learned the boy had a promising future ahead of him. Tyre was a gifted athlete with the potential to earn a scholarship to a Division 1 football program...
ORLANDO, FL
FOX 2

‘Price Is Right’ tour coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – “Come on Down!” A tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the popular game show The Price is Right is coming to the Gateway City. ViacomCBS announced the first eight stops on what will be a 50-city tour taking the show on the road, including a detour through St. Louis. “THE […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antwon
Person
Jojo
97ZOK

Illinois Agrees To Change The Name Of U.S. Highway 20

If you've ever taken a couple of minutes to look up a bill that's making its way through Illinois state government, you've probably discovered that reading all the language crammed into a bill takes some time to get done. Not this time, though. Illinois Senate Joint Resolution 28 (SJR0028), which...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illini#St Louis#American Football#College Football#Orange And Blue#Nexstar Media Inc
1070 KHMO-AM

Tyson the Girl Bison Spotted in Chicago Neighborhood

She's back. Tyson the girl bison is back in the news. Last fall, this big girl escaped from a farm and has now apparently decided to make a trip to the Windy City. ABC 7 Chicago shared this video captured by Michelle Clemens. The bison who was named Tyson prior to the people who named her realizing she was a girl was spotted on April 1 (of all days) in the Hawthorn Woods suburb of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCIA

Former Illini Terry Hawthorne leaving for Arkansas

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terry Hawthorne will be leaving Illinois to go to the University of Arkansas as a defensive analyst. Hawthorne announced on social media saying he appreciated his time at his alma mater. Hawthorne was hired onto Bret Bielema’s staff as the director of high school personnel and Illini relations last March. The in-state […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Decatur Police: 2 arrested in investigation of vehicular hijackings

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in connection to recent vehicular hijacking incidents in Decatur. According to Decatur Police, there were four reported incidents of vehicular hijacking in the months of February and March and three vehicles were taken during the hijackings. One of the vehicles was wrecked and recovered right after the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Alfonso Plummer competes in NCAA 3pt contest

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WCIA) — Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier are in New Orleans for the three point and all star championships. Plummer for the three point contest, Frazier will play in the all star game tomorrow at 3:30 CT. Plummer right away came out hot for his team. He drilled his three. Then went […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WCIA

Danville Police: Man dies after late-night shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a 36-year-old man died after a shooting happened on Thursday night. Danville Police were dispatched to a location on Johnson Street at around 10:55 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they approached a parked vehicle and found a man with […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy