The future West Riverwalk. Map courtesy of the City of TampaThe City of Tampa plans to break ground next year on a project that will double the size of the existing six-mile Riverwalk by connecting neighborhoods to the west of downtown and paving a new walkway down the western bank of the Hillsborough River.Once complete in 2026, what's being called West Riverwalk will total 12.2 miles.Driving the news: The city announced it was looking for a contractor for the project, which will be funded in part by a $24 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Estimated total:...

