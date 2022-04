FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tragedy struck on the south side of Fort Wayne this morning. Emergency crews were called at 4:47 a.m. to the intersection of South U.S. 27 and Hessen Cassel Road just north of I-469. According to our partners in news at ABC21, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was injured.

