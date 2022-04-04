ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The epic rise and fall of Mexican drug lord Fred Carrasco, and his infamy in San Antonio

tpr.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new true crime podcast tells the epic saga of notorious Mexican drug lord and brutal killer Federico "Fred" Gómez Carrasco, and his San Antonio connections...

www.tpr.org

Comments / 2

Related
Laredo Morning Times

'Standoff' podcast chronicles Mexican criminal Fred Carrasco and the Huntsville Prison siege

For those who grew up in San Antonio in the 1970s, Federico "Fred" Gomez Carrasco was a household name, even as he lived in the shadows, evading arrest. After building a drug empire that stretched from Nuevo Laredo across the border into Texas — and reportedly killing or ordering the deaths of as many as 50 people — Carrasco was on the lam in the Alamo City. His exploits were outlined in corridos recorded by local musicians.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Beloved San Antonio personality Hispanic Elvis has died, family says

Hispanic Elvis, the Market Square icon known for his King of Rock and Roll, impersonations and friendly personality, has died, his family confirms. John Esquivel, the beloved San Antonio man known by his moniker, was 76 when he was hospitalized on January 10 with an esophagus infection and COVID-19. On January 24, George Cisneros, Hispanic Elvis' youngest brother, told GoFundMe supporters that his brother had been released to a rehabilitation facility and "only time would tell" when he'd be able to bounce back.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
truecrimedaily

Las Vegas woman allegedly gave birth on toilet, tried killing 'evil' newborn with blanket

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried killing the baby she just gave birth to with a blanket. According to an arrest report cited by KLAS-TV, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call from the emergency room at Mountain View Hospital Saturday, March 26, about a woman who was "bleeding profusely" but would not come inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Huntsville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Huntsville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Lord#Epic#Infamy#Mexican#Air Mondays
ValleyCentral

Mexican man wanted for fondling children caught crossing border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for child sex crimes in North Texas was arrested crossing from Mexico into Hidalgo County. On Friday, March 18, Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, 52, was attempting to cross the Anzalduas International Bridge when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered he had an active warrant […]
The Independent

Tommy Robinson ‘arrested in Mexico and separated from three children for national security reasons’

Tommy Robinson claims he has been arrested in Mexico, separated from his children and faces deportation for “national security reasons”.The far-right English Defence League (EDL) co-founder, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has shared a video of himself allegedly being detained by security at Cancun Airport.In the footage, posted on his Telegram account, the 39-year-old says he flew to Mexico with his three children for an Easter holiday but was detained at the airport.The children have been left with Robinson’s friend, he said, and their mother is now flying out to collect them. Robinson tells the camera: “I have been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
AFP

Gunfire rocks Mexican border city after drug lord captured

Heavy gunfire shook a Mexican city as drug cartel members retaliated following the capture of their leader, who is wanted by the United States, authorities and witnesses said Monday. Suspected Northeast Cartel gunmen clashed with security forces overnight in Nuevo Laredo in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, near the border with the United States, after their alleged boss Juan Gerardo Trevino was arrested, officials said. Trevino faces an extradition request from the United States for drug trafficking and money laundering, and arrest warrants in Mexico for murder and terrorism, the defense ministry said. He is accused of leading the Northeast Cartel as well as a gang of hitmen that operates in five Mexican states, it said in a statement.
LAREDO, TX
MySanAntonio

San Antonio's late Hispanic Elvis remembered in candid street photography

Downtown was Hispanic Elvis' stage and generations of San Antonians were his entourage and, at times, his backup dancers. Walking downtown and seeing the dazzling display of fringe, gold, and bling whizz by on a bicycle was a treat. Though his costumes were inspired by the King of Rock n' Roll, Hispanic Elvis was a legend all on his own. The moments he shared with generations of San Antonians are being remembered in the wake of his death and a local artist is opening his photo archives to share with the city in mourning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

17 Texas sites to drop 'derogatory' names. Here's the list and potential new names

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced a plan in February to rename geographical locations containing the word “squaw”, which was determined to be a derogatory term, a press release said. Under Secretary’s Order 3404 in November 2021, the department determined the term to be derogatory as it is often used as an ethnic, racial and sexist slur, especially toward Indigenous women, according to the order.
TEXAS STATE
WEKU

Lawyers hope new evidence can stop Texas woman Melissa Lucio's execution

HOUSTON — During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter. But worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter Mariah, her lawyers say, the Texas woman finally acquiesced to investigators. "I guess I did it," Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah's injuries.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

At least 3 dead after shooting, dramatic police chase on beach in Acapulco, Mexico

At least three people were killed in a shooting and a subsequent chase by police officers Saturday at a beachside restaurant in Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. The prosecutor's office in Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located, said two gunmen approached and killed two men at a beachside restaurant. Police then chased the attackers down the beach as they were "escaping towards the sea," officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy