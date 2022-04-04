From corporate to creative

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. “Creativity is a wild mind and a disciplined eye,” said American Poet, Dorthy Parker. Ambika Gupta has been one of the biggest names in the events industry for some time now. After completing her B.Tech in Biotechnology, she completed her final year project from IIT Delhi following which she handed her degree to her mother. Having a knack for creativity, she cleared Xavier Institute of Communication and obtained her post-graduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. A module called event management struck a chord. She worked with BIG Synergy as an assistant director on shows like India’s Got Talent and more which was followed by a brief stint at NDTV before she moved to Chennai which is where The A-Cube Project started.Ambika has been featured in the New York Times and is an active TedX speaker.

