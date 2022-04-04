ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

From corporate to creative

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE PLACID — Pamela Karaz quit her corporate job 30 years ago to become a wildlife painter. Yesterday, she celebrated the opening of The Curious Otter, her new wildlife photography gallery on Main Street. Karaz, a Lake Placid resident, used to work in marketing for International Business Machines...

