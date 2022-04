To the uninitiated, the Caribbean appears to be a cluster of islands sprinkled across azure waters. But all islands are not created equal. This archipelago contains 13 independent countries and even more semi-autonomous territories, occupying some 700 islands spread over over a million square miles. Known worldwide for its music, food and spirits, the region is a true cultural crossroads, too, where English, Spanish, French, Dutch, Creole and other languages are all spoken. The one common thread tying these multicultural islands together? Unforgettable experiences. From floating bars to cross-country trails, here are some of the best things to do in the Caribbean.

