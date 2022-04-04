ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York state removes some 8,000 felons from parole obligations

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 1 day ago

ALBANY — As the result of legislation advocated by prison reform groups and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, an estimated 8,000 convicted felons were discharged this week from parole supervision. The Less is More Act was authored by Hochul’s co-pilot in state government, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, when...

www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New York set to pass ‘Clean Slate’ bill which could help millions seal old criminal convictions

New York is on the cusp of passing a “Clean Slate” bill that could help millions of people with old criminal records automatically seal their files and move on with their lives. If passed, the law would be a major milestone for the Clean Slate movement in one of the country’s most populous states.The Clean Slate Act, which is included in governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget, would automatically seal felony records after seven years and misdemeanors after three for people who have completed their sentences and post-release supervision or parole and avoided further incident. Exceptions to the law include...
POLITICS
nonprofitquarterly.org

Parole Justice Now: Confronting Death by Incarceration in New York

When the New York State Board of Parole finally let Mark Shervington out of prison, more than a decade overdue, one of the first things the 50-year-old did was visit a hospital. “I didn’t have any rap video fantasies about what coming home would be like,” Shervington told me. “My plan was simple: I was going straight to a doctor. I’d seen too many people get old and sick and die in there.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Four Unvaccinated Judges in New York Face Sanctions, Removal

156 court employees also failed to comply with vaccine mandate. Three trial court judges and one appellate judge in New York state are facing sanctions and potentially removal for failing to comply with the court system’s coronavirus vaccination requirements. The state Unified Court System on Monday notified 156 court...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
New York State
WIBX 950

Is New York The Best State for Women to Live In?

We all have our own reasons for choosing to live in the great (or not so great, in your opinion,) state of New York. Maybe it's our family, maybe it's the education. As a woman, are you in the best state of the United States you could be?. WalletHub recently...
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rates#Convicted Felons#On Parole#State Government#D Plattsburgh
K945

Louisiana Prisons Will Finally Allow ‘Contact’ Visits Once Again

It might be easy to think that we've already made it through the pandemic. We're starting to see fewer and fewer masks, festivals are back, and we're not seeing the terrifying COVID infection numbers plastered on the news everyday - so it certainly seems like we are exiting the blanket forts we've been hiding under since March 11th, 2020 (the date the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 issue a "pandemic"). While that's good, and I'm totally ready for all of this to be over - some places in Louisiana are moving a little slower in regards to their COVID restrictions.
LOUISIANA STATE
KIII 3News

Texas loses high court case over prayer during executions

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the Supreme Court delaying the execution of John Henry Ramirez. The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a Texas death row inmate seeking to have his pastor be allowed to pray out loud and touch him during his execution.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Atlantic

Can America Kill Its Prisoners Kindly?

Whether killing a person via intravenous poisoning qualifies as cruel and unusual remains, for the moment, an open question. Beginning in late February, the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma heard testimony at the trial of Glossip v. Chandler, an eight-year-old lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of death-row inmates that seeks to prove that Oklahoma’s current lethal-injection recipe—500 milligrams of midazolam, followed by 100 milligrams of vecuronium bromide, followed by 240 mEq potassium chloride—violates the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The case focuses on the constitutionality of midazolam, a sedative with limited anesthetic and no analgesic properties that critics argue results in slow and painful deaths for those poisoned with it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS News

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in federal prison

A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as "a death cult."
MARYLAND STATE
KWQC

Supreme Court: States must allow prayer, touch in executions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Thursday that states must accommodate the wishes of death row inmates who want to have their pastors pray aloud and even touch them during their executions. The court ruled in the case of a Texas inmate, John Henry Ramirez, who challenged state...
CONGRESS & COURTS
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Minor Earthquake Felt in Parts of New York State

The United States Geological Survey says a small tremor shook parts of the state late Tuesday morning. No damage was reported, though a number of residents said they felt the shaking. While not too overly common, earthquakes have been known to occasionally occur in the New York state. Some geologists even feel that the state is overdue for a much bigger event, that would cause millions of dollars in damage to infrastructure not equipped for earthquakes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy