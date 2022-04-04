ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

UH students set up dozens of cameras to capture wild animals around Houston

KHOU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA bobcat along the Beltway? White-tailed deer...

www.khou.com

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Click2Houston.com

Turkey Leg Hut founder seen breaking up fight between rowdy customers

HOUSTON, Texas – One of the founders and former owner of the world-famous Turkey Leg Hut is getting mixed opinions after posting a video of a physical altercation between customers at the eatery on Thursday. Founder Lynn Price, who works alongside his wife Nakia, posted the video on Instagram...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Captured on Camera Emerging From Hibernation

If you’re looking for a bit of happy to kickstart your day, then we’ve got just the thing for you. Outsiders across North America celebrated the first day of spring just a few days ago. Now, we’re anxious to get ready for warmer weather. In addition, some of our wilder companions are awaking from a long winter’s nap. In an impossibly adorable clip, a camera at a British Columbian ski resort caught a local grizzly bear emerging from its den after spending the season in hibernation. Check it out.
ANIMALS
MySanAntonio

Man finds rare, pink grasshopper in East Texas, names it 'Pinky'

An Ohio man recently encountered a unique and colorful insect. Dirk Parker found a rare, pink grasshopper while exploring nature in East Texas during St. Patrick's Day weekend. Parker, who's working in Texas as an environmental inspector, said the jumping insect caught his eye while he was walking in Wood...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

A Texas Elementary School Was Caught With 24 Threatened Tortoises

A Texas elementary school found itself in a sticky situation after game wardens learned that a classroom had been collecting endangered Texas tortoises for years. The Duval County school introduced the first two tortoises to the building a few years ago. And over time, students brought in more. When officials finally caught on, 24 of the creatures were living inside the school’s atrium.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife#White Tailed Deer#Beltway#Bobcat
Outsider.com

WATCH: Scientists Spot ‘Rarest of Rare’ Deer From Helicopter in West Texas Desert

You never know what you are going to see in the great outdoors. Even if you’re high above the ground, in, say, a helicopter, you just might spot something special. That is what a few scientists did as they flew above the fray in a helicopter recently and saw the “rarest of rare” deer in a West Texas desert. Seriously. What made this particular deer so rare is that it was a melanistic mule deer fawn. This meant it had black hair. This type of deer is extremely rare because of how rare melanism is in deer.
WEST, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Education
KROC News

WATCH: First Baby Eaglet Of 2022 Hatches On DNR Eagle Cam

Sometimes, baby eagles can also be called chicks or fledglings, depending on their age, but the first eaglet of 2022 in Minnesota has hatched and you can see it on the Eagle Cam. The DNR began the Live Eagle Cam back in 2013 and it quickly became a popular education...
ANIMALS
KITV.com

Students shot in suspected TikTok 'Orbeez Challenge' attack at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An investigation is underway after someone shot students with a BB gun in the parking lot at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Thursday night. And university officials the incident may be connected to troubling TikTok challenge that has drawn the attention of law enforcement nationwide. The...
HONOLULU, HI
KHOU

NASA scientists discover star 28 billion light-years away

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, NASA announced a record-breaking discovery from the Hubble Space Telescope: the farthest individual star ever observed. Scientists say it's a staggering 28 billion light-years away. "It's kind of this wonderful gift from the universe," said Michelle Thaller, a NASA astronomer. The gift that keeps on...
ASTRONOMY
KHOU

Athlete dies after participating in IRONMAN 70.3 Texas triathlon in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — An athlete died this weekend after participating in the 2022 IRONMAN Texas triathlon in Galveston, according to the event's Facebook page. Organizers said that during the swim portion of the triathlon, the athlete needed medical attention from swim safety personnel. The athlete was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: 11-year-old grazed by bullet in north Houston shooting

HOUSTON — Police said an 11-year-old was grazed in the face by a bullet in a shooting in north Houston Friday evening. This happened in the 1300 block of Greens Parkway, according to the Houston Police Department. They said the 11-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital. It's unknown...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy