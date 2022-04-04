UH students set up dozens of cameras to capture wild animals around Houston

If you’re looking for a bit of happy to kickstart your day, then we’ve got just the thing for you. Outsiders across North America celebrated the first day of spring just a few days ago. Now, we’re anxious to get ready for warmer weather. In addition, some of our wilder companions are awaking from a long winter’s nap. In an impossibly adorable clip, a camera at a British Columbian ski resort caught a local grizzly bear emerging from its den after spending the season in hibernation. Check it out.
Comments / 4