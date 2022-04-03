Joni Mitchell Makes Rare Public Appearance at 2022 GRAMMYs

John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO