Joni Mitchell Makes Rare Public Appearance at 2022 GRAMMYs

WHAS 11
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic legend Joni Mitchell made a rare appearance at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards and was honored with yet another golden gramophone!. The iconic singer-songer took the stage during the GRAMMYs premiere ceremony on Sunday -- with the help of a cane -- to accept the award for Best Historical Album for...

www.whas11.com

