Transgender Youth Rally Gather At State Capitol Protesting New Law

Just days after Flordia Gov Ron DeSantis signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law, a flurry of billboards are cropping up across the state with the opposite message of the controversial law: “Say gay”.The Parental Rights in Education bill, which critics have aptly named the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, prohibits teachers, instructors and anyone in a classroom setting from “instruction ... on sexual orientation or gender identity” in “kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate”, the bill reads.Road signs in protest of the Florida governor’s legislation can now be found...

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO