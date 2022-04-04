ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

May trial set for man accused in infant’s death 4 years ago

Morning Journal
 1 day ago

LISBON – A May jury trial was scheduled in Common Pleas Court on Friday for Aaron Michael Delo, the man accused in the death of his infant child four years ago. Delo, 29, East Fairfield School Road, Columbiana, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and endangering children, a third-degree...

