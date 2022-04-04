Rollover crash reveals shooting death in La Mirada: LASD

A Sunday car crash in La Mirada involved a man who sustained a fatal gunshot wound, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The wreck, which was reported at about 12:20 p.m. near the 13000 block of Valley View Avenue, was initially reported as a rollover crash, and deputies thought the victim had died in the collision, the LASD said in a release .

When the Los Angeles County Coroner arrived, it was discovered that the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, sustained a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Authorities did not release the man’s age or identity, nor did they reveal information about any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or rvisit lacrimestoppers.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.