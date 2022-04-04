ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis: UMary falls at home to Southwest Minnesota State

By Luke Gamble
 1 day ago

The University of Mary tennis team returned home on Sunday for its second match in as many days. It marked just the second, and final, home match of the season for the Marauders.

UMary jumped out to an early lead on the doubles side, but ultimately fell 4-3 to the Mustangs.

