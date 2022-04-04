Tennis: UMary falls at home to Southwest Minnesota State
The University of Mary tennis team returned home on Sunday for its second match in as many days. It marked just the second, and final, home match of the season for the Marauders.
UMary jumped out to an early lead on the doubles side, but ultimately fell 4-3 to the Mustangs.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0