Theater & Dance

Canadian Opera Company to Present ‘The Magic Flute’

By Francisco Salazar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate its 70-year anniversary, the Canadian Opera Company is set to present Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” this May. The opera will be performed at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts and feature Canadian director Anna Theodosakis leading the revival...

Bard SummerScape to Present ‘The Silent Woman’

The Bard SummerScape festival is set to present R. Strauss’ “The Silent Woman (Die Schweigsame Frau),” the only true comic opera by Richard Strauss. The production will be a rare American presentation of the work with the new production directed by German director Christian Räth. The director noted, “in my eyes, ‘The Silent Woman’ is first and foremost a declaration of love to the art of opera. This ‘woman’ is anything but silent, and even at the age of 87 feels surprisingly up to date. The exuberant eccentricity of the characters, as well as a rebellious and anarchic sense of humor, are what make this piece so appealing at first sight. But behind the brilliant surface of the farce, the opera also reveals a deeply human and emotional side. It’s a story of solitude, aging, and farewell, not only for the male protagonist, the misanthropist Sir Morosus, but also for the opera’s authors, Stefan Zweig and Richard Strauss, at the unsettling time of its creation. They make us experience the ways that joy and melancholy, the prosaic and the extraordinary, and the ephemeral and the eternal are all inextricably intertwined – in life as well as on the stage.”
THEATER & DANCE
Metropolitan Opera Identifies Heckler & Bans Him From Future Performances

(Credit: Marty Sohl / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera has identified the heckler who interrupted a performance of “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. According to Classic FM who received a statement from the Metropolitan Opera, “The Met has identified the rogue audience member, who quickly exited the theatre after his outburst, since he will not be allowed to attend future performances. There have been no other recent incidents of this nature.”
THEATER & DANCE
Pittance Chamber Music to Present ‘Liebeslieder’

Pittance Chamber Music is set to present “Liebeslieder” on April 23, 2022. The showcase will feature music by Johannes Brahms with such artists as soprano Elissa Johnston, mezzo-soprano Melissa Treinkman, tenor Edmond Rodriguez, baritone James Martin Schaefer, and pianists Grant Gershon and Jeremy Frank. The showcase will take...
MUSIC
Opera Philadelphia, Music: Not Impossible, Art-Reach to Present ‘Resonant Philly’

Opera Philadelphia, in association with Music: Not Impossible and Art-Reach, will present “Resonant Philly” on May 21, 2022 at FringeArts in Philadelphia. This presentation is designed to create a welcoming and comfortable artistic experience for people with autism and other disabilities, incorporating audio description by Nicole Sardella and American Sign Language by Hands Up Productions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Amarillo Opera presents 'Opera You Love' at its Gala and Dinner April 2

The Amarillo Opera will present a night of "Opera You Love" during its Opera Gala and Dinner, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. "This is another style that we have not had in Amarillo, lots of personality, lots of athletic ability, brilliant music. Even better, all of these songs are well known, so it is perfect for someone who has never been to the opera before," said Mary Jane Johnson, executive and artistic director for the Amarillo Opera.
AMARILLO, TX
English Touring Opera 2021 – 22 Review: The Golden Cockerel

A Strong Presentation Proves The Relevance Of Rimsky-Kosakov’s Final Opera For The 21st Century. Rimsky-Korsakov wrote 13 operas, yet outside his native Russia they have struggled to establish themselves, notching up only the occasional performance, with the possible exception of his final opera “The Golden Cockerel,” which has always managed to maintain a presence on the international stage.
THEATER & DANCE
The Atlanta Opera to Present New Production of ‘The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs’

The Atlanta Opera is set to present “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” in a new production by General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun starting on April 30, 2022. This Mason Bates and Mark Campbell work will star baritone John Moore, mezzo-soprano Sarah Larsen, tenor Bille Bruley, soprano Elizabeth Sutphen, and bass Adam Lau. Michael Christie conducts.
ATLANTA, GA
Cape Gazette

RBFS to present Met Opera screening of ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’ March 21, 22

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will present the Metropolitan Opera: Live in HD broadcast of “Ariadne auf Naxos” by composer Richard Strauss at 1 p.m., Monday, March 21 and 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, at the Cinema Art Theater near Lewes. Performances will be shown as a recorded presentation after being filmed live.
LEWES, DE
Theater & Dance
Harris Theater to Present Joyce DiDonato’s ‘EDEN’

The Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater for Music and Dance is set to present “EDEN” by Joyce DiDonato on the HTP Mainstage. The concert will be presented on April 16, 2022, and will follow the mezzo’s ground-breaking and award-winning global project “In War & Peace: Harmony Through Music” which reached over 3 million viewers worldwide.
THEATER & DANCE
Pittsburgh Opera to Present ‘Blue’

Pittsburgh Opera is set to present Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s “Blue.”. The opera, which is reflective of an all-too-familiar American headline, “Blue” centers on the hopes and fears of a young Black couple as they raise their son. The cast will include Kenneth Kellogg, Briana...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Music USA’s Amplifying Voices Announces First of Nine New Co-Commissioned Works to Premiere Spring-Summer 2022

New Music USA Amplifying Voices program, which fosters collaboration toward racial and gender equity in new orchestral music, has announced the first of nine new co-commissioned works by women and BIPOC composers to be performed by over thirty orchestras across the United States. The orchestras will present the works over three years, from 2022 to 2025.
MUSIC
OperaVision Announces April Program Featuring Weill & Wagner

OperaVision has announced the four streams for April which will feature German operas by Richard Wagner and Kurt Weill. The month will begin with “The Seven Deadly Sins Weill” from Opera North. Weill’s shimmering “sung ballet” will star soprano Wallis Giunta and dancer Shelley Eva Haden.
THEATER & DANCE
Lincoln Center to Present World Premiere of Georgia Shreve’s ‘Courageous Women of Antiquity’

Lincoln Center will present the world premiere performance of Georgia Shreve’s “Courageous Women of Antiquity” at Alice Tully Hall on April 26, 2022. Shreve’s work comprises two semi-operatic oratorios, one celebrating Lavinia, a woman who defied kings and threats of war, to marry her love, Aeneus, and the other, Anna Komnene, author of the “Alexiad,” a chronicle of her father’s time as the Byzantine Emperor. Shreve’s texts are inspired and stylized after Homer’s “Iliad,” with the “Aeneid” and Komnene’s “Alexiad.”
THEATER & DANCE

