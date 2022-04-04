ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden news – live: Hunter’s secret service costs revealed as president says Putin should face war crimes trial

By Oliver O'Connell and Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
As horrifying details of atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine continue to emerge, Joe Biden has reiterated his view that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal – and has suggested he should face legal consequences for what his military is doing.

Speaking to reporters in Washington as he disembarked Marine One, Mr Biden said: “You remember I got criticised for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter – you saw what happened in Bucha – he is a war criminal... We have to get all the details so that this can be, so we can actually have a war crimes trial. This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous.”

On Capitol Hill, the Senate Judiciary Committee is debating the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson , who looks set to become the first Black woman to sit on the US Supreme Court.

The panel is evenly split down partisan lines and is expected to return a tied vote, but this will not stop the nomination from proceeding to the Senate floor, where Ms Brown Jackson appears to already have the support of 51 senators.

Meanwhile, the cost of a Secret Service command post to protect Hunter Biden as required by law has been revealed, though it is far less than the reported costs of protecting the Trump family, the spike in rental rates is having an impact.

