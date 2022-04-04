ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat nearly misses Grammy win due to ill-timed bathroom break

By Leonie Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Doja Cat almost missed collecting her Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More”, after she rushed back to the stage from the toilets.

“I have never taken such a fast p*** in my whole life,” joked the star at the Las Vegas ceremony on Sunday (3 April). “Thank you everybody. I really appreciate it.”

Doja Cat was joined by SZA – who was on crutches due to a torn ligament – to collect the award for their collaboration.

The Independent
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

