Sporting weekend in pictures

Fans Can't Believe How Bleak Qatar Stadium Looks Ahead Of World Cup
Pictures of one of the stadiums for the Qatar World Cup has led to criticism of how bleak the surrounding area looks, just months out from the tournament. Qatar was not everyone's first choice to host the World Cup this year, apart from when it came to the people actually voting on it back in December 2010.
Is Italy vs England on TV today? Kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch Women’s Six Nations fixture
England travel to Italy on Sunday as they attempt to continue their impressive start to the Women’s Six Nations in the second round of matches.The faced Scotland on the opening matchday last weekend, and decimated their opponents in 57-5 victory which will have made their quality clear to their rivals in the competition. The reigning champions are looking a record-extending 18th victory in the Women’s Six Nations, having won three of the last four tournaments.The Italians, on the other hand, got their campaign off to a poor start with a tough match against France which ended in a 39-6 defeat,...
Iran manager fires England a World Cup warning ahead of Doha opener and taunts about Croatia wins
IRAN boss Dragan Skocic has warned Gareth Southgate: “I know we can beat you.”. And the Croatian, who will take inspiration from his homeland’s World Cup semi-final win over England in 2018, has told his players they will NOT be in the squad for Qatar if they do not believe it, too.
FIFA・
‘On the money’: Richard Madeley signs off anti-gambling chat with awkward gaffe
Richard Madeley has been criticised by Good Morning Britain viewers for a gaffe on Monday's programme, in which he told Peter Shilton his campaign to get gambling out of football was "on the money".The presenter, who returned to GMB this week, left those watching at home gobsmacked as he signed off a chat with the former England goalkeeper who has admitted to losing millions to his crippling addiction."More power to your campaign, I think you are absolutely on the money with it. Good luck," Madeley told Shilton as he signed off the interview.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
Legends of Welsh Sport: Jayne Ludlow
Former Wales manager Jayne Ludlow gets emotional as she recalls the most memorable performance of her reign - a 0-0 draw with England in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. A trailblazer from humble beginnings in the south Wales valleys, Ludlow would overcome adversity to become the first British woman to captain a side to Champions League glory.
Phil Gould refused to play with Tiger Woods
Rugby league great Phil Gould has revealed he was forced to turn down an offer to play 18 holes with golf icon Tiger Woods. Gould, who said he "needed something competitive to do" following his playing days, spoke about how he developed a passion for playing golf at WWOS. And...
GOLF・
England confirm first tour of Australia for six years
England have confirmed they will play a three-Test series in Australia as part of their first tour of the country in six years.The Rugby Football Union said in a statement its side will play Australia in Perth on 2 July, Brisbane on 9 July and Sydney on 16 July, with all matches to kick off at 10.55am BST.Eddie Jones’s team, who won all three matches against Australia when they last toured Down Under in 2016, defeated the Wallabies 32-15 when the sides last met at Twickenham in November.Jones said the tour was a “great opportunity for growth for this team”.England will play a pre-tour fixture against the Barbarians at Twickenham on 19 June. Read More Alex Sanderson tips McCall and Farrell as possible successors to Eddie JonesOwen Farrell set for comeback after four-month injury lay-offBill Sweeney convinced Eddie Jones still best man to lead England into World Cup
BBC
Glamorgan Cricket: Billy Root shines in warm-up draw against Cardiff UCCE
Glamorgan 320-7 dec: Carlson 148, J Cooke 57; Wyatt 3-48 & 163-2 dec: Root 64*. Cardiff UCCE 249-6 dec: Bevans 108*, Clarke 51; J Cooke 4-28 & 33-1 Billy Root top-scored with an unbeaten 64 as Glamorgan's final Championship warm-up against Cardiff UCCE petered out into a draw. Root took...
Shropshire Star
Alyssa Healy’s record-breaking century fires Australia to victory over England
The batter eclipsed fellow Australian Adam Gilchrist’s previous highest total in a final of the 50-over format. Australia’s Alyssa Healy struck a sensational record-breaking century as her side powered to a 71-run victory over England to win the Women’s World Cup. The wicketkeeper put on a batting...
BBC
Sydney Cricket Ground to host third Test of England's Australia tour
The Sydney Cricket Ground will host a rugby union international for the first time since 1986 when England tour Australia this summer. The SCG will stage the final Test on Saturday 16 July after games in Perth and Brisbane on the two previous weeks. In 2021, the ground was set...
The Hundred Draft 2022 LIVE: Every team pick, draw order, fixtures and ticket news
The Hundred returns in 2022 after the inaugural edition of English cricket’s franchise short-format competition was held last year. Pre-tournament favourites Southern Brave became the first men’s champions, and will be hoping to again assemble a strong squad in the player draft. Teams were permitted to retain up to ten men’s players from 2021, negotiating new contracts during the retention window. After the retention period, there are 42 open spots across the eight teams to be filled in a snake-draft system held remotely.Welsh Fire have the most spots to fill, with seven, while the defending champions and Trent Rockets have...
George Russell claims Mercedes will be ‘team to beat’ once they solve issues
George Russell believes that Mercedes can contend in 2022, even if their issues persist until the summer break in the Formula 1 season.The German team have made a slow start, struggling to match the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari after a design overhaul and facing particular “porpoising” problems.That has led Russell’s colleague Lewis Hamilton to question whether Mercedes, who have won the last eight Constructors’ Championships, will be able to part of the race for the world title.Russell, in his first season with the manufacturer after joining from Williams, is more optimistic, and believes there is plenty of time...
Premier League top four: Who has best run-in in race for Champions League?
Arsenal’s aspirations of securing Champions League football for next season were dented by Monday evening’s comprehensive 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace.While Premier League title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool will almost certainly qualify, the Gunners are one of six clubs battling to join them.Here, we take a closer look at the race for a top-four finish going into the final six weeks of the season.Chelsea (3rd, played: 29, points: 59)It's still all to play for 🤤 pic.twitter.com/IVEv4v8SsJ— Premier League (@premierleague) April 4, 2022Remaining fixtures: Southampton (a, April 9); Arsenal (h, April 20); West Ham (h, April 24); Everton (a, May...
Liverpool ‘in Manchester City’s heads’, admits Micah Richards after Bernardo Silva comment
Micah Richards has admitted that Liverpool “are in the heads” of the Manchester City players, and believes that the Premier League title race will be “done” if his former side are beaten at home by their rivals on Sunday.Liverpool have closed the gap at the top of the table to just a single point ahead of a trip to the Etihad Stadium.It forms part of a crucial two-week period for both clubs, with each in Champions League quarter-final action.Liverpool face Benfica, while Atletico Madrid are Manchester City’s last eight opponents, with the two legs of the ties falling either side...
BBC
Women's Six Nations: 12-try England earn 74-0 win against Italy
Tries: McKenna 2, Thompson 3, Davies, Brown, Matthews, Fleetwood, Bern, Sing, Scarratt Cons: Harrison 3, Rowland 4. England crushed Italy in Parma as they racked up a 20th successive win and stayed firmly on course for a fourth straight Women's Six Nations title. The Red Roses, who thrashed Scotland 57-5...
Crystal Palace monitoring Michael Olise injury with forward set to miss Leicester trip
Crystal Palace are set to take the cautious approach with Michael Olise’s injury after boss Patrick Vieira admitted he is unlikely to return for the weekend trip to Leicester.The attacker sat out Monday’s excellent 3-0 win over Arsenal having left international duty with France’s Under-21s early due to “inflammation in one foot.”Olise now faces a race against time to be fit for Palace’s FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea at Wembley on April 17.“We have to look at how things go day after day but it doesn’t look good for the next game,” Vieira said.Quizzed specifically on the 20-year-old’s chances of...
Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
BBC
Women's World Cup final: Australia outclass England to take title
Australia 356-5 (50 overs): Healy 170, Haynes 68, Shrubsole 3-46 England 285 (43.4 overs): Sciver 148*, Jonassen 3-57, King 3-64 Australia underlined their status as the premier international sports team on the planet by outclassing England to win the Women's World Cup. The Australians shattered records in Christchurch on their...
Graham Arnold Socceroos speculation is a mess partly of Football Australia’s making | Joey Lynch
FA spoke of the need for a ‘stable environment’ and level of ‘certainty’ – after a week of disruptive conjecture
BBC
World Cup final: England lose early wickets in reply to Australia's huge 356-5
England 42-2 Lovely from Heather Knight as she drives Brown back past the bowler for four to long-off. It was missing leg, so Sciver survives. Schutt strikes Sciver on the pad, it's not given but they go upstairs. England 38-2 The replay shows that was hitting the top of leg...
