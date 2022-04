While the Democratic Party and our liberal culturemakers become even more extreme in pushing transgenderism on the country, polling shows people aren’t on board. A poll from Public Opinion Strategies found people across partisan lines support Florida’s law that prevents classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity to children in third grade and lower when they actually read the language of the law. Democrats back it 55% to 29%. Parents, unsurprisingly, support the law 67% to 24%. Even among people who “know someone LGBTQ,” the law is supported 61% to 28%.

