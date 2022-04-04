Nonbinary narcissism wins again

American passports will soon allow transgender travelers to select a new "X" gender marker, federal officials announced Thursday, which happens to be International Transgender Day of Visibility.Starting April 11, travelers will be able to choose male, female or "X" for transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming, and the gender selected will not need to match what's on a person's supporting documentation, such as their birth certificate."You know, the freedom of being yourself," traveler Tiffany McCain said. "It's a great idea, it really is."The Biden Administration says many transgender Americans still face systemic barriers, discrimination, and acts of violence, so the change...

