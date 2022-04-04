ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Nonbinary narcissism wins again

By Debra Soh
Washington Examiner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting on April 11, U.S. citizens will be able to select "X" as their gender on passport applications. The "X" will reflect that the individual has an "unspecified or another gender identity." This is the continuation of a trend, seen in states such as New York, in which government...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 62

Law&Order
23h ago

I hope other governments ban anyone with an "X" from entering their country. Real life lesson that the USA is entering territory that destroys countries.

Reply(2)
56
Jennifer Wood
19h ago

very sad and disturbing that a 1% minority, can get whatever perverse thing they want, just by whining. America needs to grow a pair, and put an end to this abomination. absolutely pathetic what the far left gets away with. they will never get my acceptance. they are sick in the head, and only God can help them, but I will never condone their sinful lifestyle, nor will I pretend to tolerate it. that is my right as a normal, christian.

Reply
40
WAKE UP America!
21h ago

Read the article: “In truth, identifying as a third gender usually means that someone wants to be recognized as "special" and that they have extreme-left politics that favor the tearing down of Western society.” Not at all supportive of this political movement.

Reply(2)
34
