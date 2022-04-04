ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boning up: the 2022 Grammys red carpet was a festival of corsets

By Alyx Gorman
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCROC_0eyTQyIc00

Since Spanx were invented in 2000, corsets of all sorts have never really gone out of fashion. Shape wear, whether it is flesh-compressing spandex or the more ancient technique of boning, is always present on red carpets. The question is whether or not you can see it.

At the 2022 Grammy awards, you could definitely see it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YN4R8_0eyTQyIc00
Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood at the Grammy awards on Sunday. Photograph: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Nominated for seven Grammys this year, Olivia Rodrigo made one of the boldest proclamations. Striking lines of pink shimmer ran down the ribcage of Rodrigo’s black satin gown, then jutted straight down the length of the skirt.

Related: Grammy awards 2022: the full list of winners

Looking more-or-less like a glow-in-the-dark skeleton suit, it advertised its frame-cinching interior right on the outside. The dress was made by one of this era’s unapologetic masters of boning, Vivienne Westwood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLxaH_0eyTQyIc00
Doja Cat in a crystal-embellished corset, custom made by Versace. Photograph: Jim Ruymen/UPI/REX/Shutterstock

Doja Cat wore crystals sprinkled over her corset, while Dua Lipa’s was an explicit nod to bondage, all black leather straps and gold buckles. Both gowns were made by Versace – though Dua Lipa’s was vintage, from 1992, while Doja Cat’s was custom made for the event.

Donatella Versace also made an instructive appearance. Her lime green gown had a peekaboo window that showed all the boning and compression undergarments needed to suck a waist right in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sO7DE_0eyTQyIc00
Donatella Versace. Photograph: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Bringing Bridgerton to mind, rapper Saweetie’s Valentino two-piece kept its structural engineering work to the bust, compressing her cleavage into two perfect spheres.

The boning work on St Vincent’s frothing pink Gucci dress was a little less extreme, but still absolutely visible; while Chrissy Teigen’s gown, also luminously pink and ruffled, was voluminous everywhere but its ultra-tight waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tj8s_0eyTQyIc00
Saweetie in a Valentino two-piece. Photograph: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37a7DC_0eyTQyIc00
St Vincent in pink Gucci. Photograph: Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QfTG_0eyTQyIc00
Chrissy Teigen – also in pink. Photograph: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Lil Nas X, whose taste in clothes runs as bold as his taste in memes, wore a panelled Balmain bolero embellished with pearls. Not quite a corset, but it came close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMDS9_0eyTQyIc00
‘Not quite a corset, but it came close’: Lil Nas X in Balmain. Photograph: Jim Ruymen/UPI/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, after arguably contributing to the corset fever with her 2021 Vogue cover , Billie Eilish chose to opt out by pulling an oversized black Rick Owens overcoat over the top of her head.

Justin Bieber also wore a giant jacket, albeit less successfully.

Perhaps the evening’s most surprising corset was worn by singer Halsey, who goes by they/them pronouns. Theirs was deep burgundy and patent, and surprising not for any particularly fashion detail, but because they had undergone surgery for endometriosis just four days prior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkA2R_0eyTQyIc00
From surgery to the red carpet: Halsey in a deep burgundy corset. Photograph: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

They sensibly called it an early night, later posting to Instagram that they had removed the garment in favour of a T-shirt and a bowl of pasta.

Comments / 0

