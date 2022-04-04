ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Angels 5, Dodgers 1

By XML Team Solutions
WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

E_Betts (1), Lux (2). DP_Los Angeles 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Los Angeles 4....

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Gold Glove Award Winner Sent Down To Red Sox Minor League Camp

The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of low-risk, low-reward moves throughout the offseason to add depth. One of those moves was to sign elite defensive infielder Yolmer Sánchez. Sánchez, 29, won a Gold Glove in 2019 as a second baseman as a member of the Chicago White Sox.
MLB
NESN

Los Angeles Angels Designate Justin Upton for Assignment

Justin Upton was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Upton was due to make $28 million this season, but the Angels have realized that is a sunk cost and will move on from the veteran outfielder. This comes one season after doing the same thing with future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols. The Angels have shown these past two seasons that they aren’t afraid to move on from bad contracts.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target

Over the last couple of years, the NL West has become quite the arms race. Each of the last two offseasons have featured the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres aggressively acquiring quality pitching. The Padres continued the tradition on Sunday by trading for Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was the first to report the weekend blockbuster.
MLB
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ripperger
Person
Ted Barrett
NBC Chicago

MLB Rumors: Cubs Linked in Padres' Eric Hosmer Trade Talks

Padres 'deep' in Hosmer trade talks, Cubs linked originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We're less than a week till Opening Day, but a major trade is generating smoke on the rumor mill. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported overnight the Padres are "deep" in trade talks involving Eric Hosmer. Multiple...
MLB
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospect Hyun-il Choi: Signing Contract ‘Wasn’t Difficult’ Decision

When the MLB lockout was ongoing, Spring Training at Camelback Ranch had a much different look this year. Only Minor League players were permitted to work out at the facility, and for the Los Angeles Dodgers, that group included Hyun-il Choi, the organization’s 2021 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year, .
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout#Angels#Umpires#Cf1000a Rndon#Rios
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers, Angels to Play in Southland for First Time in 2022 Tonight

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels will play in Southern California for the first time in 2022 Sunday night, meeting at Angel Stadium to begin the three-game Freeway Series, one week later than originally planned. The delay was caused by Major League Baseball's lockout of its players, which...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP calls out Angels over Justin Upton DFA

One prominent MLB player is sounding off on the Los Angeles Angels’ decision to pull the plug on the Justin Upton era. The Angels decided this week to designate the four-time All-Star Upton for assignment. Upton was in the final year of a five-year deal with the team. Milwaukee...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

A's trade pitcher Manaea to Padres for two prospects

The Athletics' fire sale continued early Sunday morning. Oakland traded starting pitcher Sean Manaea and pitching prospect Aaron Holiday to the San Diego Padres in exchange for two prospects, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand was first to report. The A's made the trade official shortly after the news broke. After the A's...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Angels Clubhouse Shocked By Dodgers’ Trade For Craig Kimbrel

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a surprising move to acquire Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox for AJ Pollock on Friday morning. L.A. now has an eight-time All-Star closer to replace Kenley Jansen while they also opened up room to give more playing time to Gavin Lux, and potentially for Edwin Rios, Jake Lamb and Kevin Pillar, as they each are battling for a spot on the Opening Day roster.
MLB
CBS LA

First game at Dodger Stadium this year will continue Freeway Series between Dodgers, Angels

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play at Dodger Stadium for the first time this year, facing off with the Angels in the second game of the three-game Freeway Series.Julio Urias is scheduled to start for the Dodgers, with fellow left-hander Jose Suarez starting for the Angels. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.The series started a week later than originally planned after being delayed by Major League Baseball's lockout of its players. The lockout ended March 11, when a new five-year labor agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association was ratified by the players' union and MLB.The Angels kicked off the series with a 5-1 victory Sunday at Angel Stadium. The series concludes Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, ahead of MLB's Opening Day on Thursday.The Angels will open its regular season Thursday against the defending American League champion Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, while the Dodgers will open their season Friday, at Colorado.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Freeway Series Preview: Freddie Freeman Makes Dodger Stadium Home Debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the Freeway Series opener at Angel Stadium bringing their record to 4-8-4 during Spring Training, but now they travel back to Dodgers Stadium for the first time before the start of the 2022 regular season. The final two games of the annual exhibition series will...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy